Francis Howell Central's Eggering looks to complete dominant season in style

Kurt Kruse knew who would receive his first recruiting pitch moments after he accepted the job as Francis Howell Central's girls wrestling coach.

Kennedy Eggering, then a sophomore, threw shot put on the Spartans track and field team with Kruse as her coach. She also was in the midst of winning a fourth-place state medal as a member of the Howell Central volleyball team.

But she had never wrestled.

Kruse approached Eggering and wasted no time.

“He instantly said, ‘You’re going to come wrestle for me,’ ” Eggering recalled.

Kruse expected hesitation, questions, concerns, fears.

“She just said, ‘OK.’ There wasn’t even an argument,” Kruse said.

The recruitment of Eggering did not last long. Neither do her wrestling matches.

The Spartans senior, who has ended matches in seven seconds and 12 seconds, enters Missouri's girls state wrestling championships Thursday through Saturday with a 41-0 overall record and 39 first-period pins.

She joins junior Sophia Miller (105), freshman Kailey Benson (115) and freshman Nevaeh Smith (125) as the four Howell Central female wrestlers headed to Mizzou Arena in Columbia. The four qualifiers are the most ever for the Cottleville-based school.

The girls state tournament begins at 2 p.m. Thursday and continues through the championship round, which begins at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Eggering, the top seed in the 235-pound division, will face freshman Yisel Perez (26-9) of Waynesville in her first-round match.

As a junior, Eggering finished third at the Sectional 2 Tournament to earn her first trip to state. Her unfortunate reward was a first-round matchup with Kearney senior Lexie Cole, who pinned Eggering in the second period on her way to a third consecutive state championship.

Undeterred by the first-round loss, Eggering recorded pins against Nevada junior Claire Pritchett and Marshfield senior Leanna Merrill and stood proudly on the podium with a sixth-place medal.

“I started off, got sent back down, but I worked my way up and I haven’t given up since,” Eggering said of that first state tournament experience.

Over the summer, Eggering stopped playing volleyball and concentrated her attention solely on wrestling. She arrived at the prestigious Disney Duals as a little-known wrestler. She left with a 12-1 record and All-American status.

“That really helped my confidence,” Eggering said. “I felt that performance put me above the competition.”

After Disney Duals, Eggering appeared in the national rankings for the first time at No. 25 in the 225-pound division. She has continued to climb, currently sitting at No. 14.

If any question remained, it was how Eggering would fare if a match lasted into the third period. She answered that question Dec. 30 at Battle High's Wonder Woman tournament in Columbia.

Trailing on the scoreboard to Nixa senior Harmony Rust late in their championship match, Eggering took down Rust and pinned her 34 seconds into the third period to continue her perfect season.

“That match confirmed that I can wrestle long matches and come out on top, even if I am behind in points,” Eggering said.

After the first-round matchup with Cole at the state tournament last season, Eggering understood the importance of winning a district title and earning a higher seed.

In the District 2 title match Feb. 6 at North Point, she faced Versailles junior Sarah Huffman, who entered the match with a 22-1 record. Huffman became the second wrestler to survive the first period against Eggering this season, but 16 seconds into the second period, Eggering secured a pin to capture the title.

“Each match affected my road to state, because if I lost, I wouldn’t get placed first and I wouldn’t get seeded where I should be to become a state champion,” Eggering said. “Every match I went in thinking, ‘This girl is not going to stop me from my championship title.’ ”

As an undefeated district champion, Eggering avoids a brutal top-half of the 235-pound bracket that includes Rust (27-4), Huffman (22-2) and William Chrisman junior Kiara Boldridge (40-1), who placed third at state as a sophomore and state runner-up to Cole as a freshman.

Eggering’s half of the bracket has its own share of talented challengers including Park Hills Central junior Alayna Ray (16-1), who earned a fourth-place state medal last season.

The state tournament by itself produces anxiety, but the excellence of Eggering throughout the season has produced an extra layer of tension.

“Since I’m undefeated, there’s just a lot of pressure. The big question I’m asked is, ‘Are you still undefeated,’ and I just want to keep that answer as a yes,” Eggering said.

In addition to her volleyball experience, Eggering throws discus, hammer and was a state qualifier in shot put last spring in track and field.

It is that combination of athleticism and strength that allows her to both outmaneuver and overpower her opponents.

But for Kruse, it is what she does off the mat that is most impressive.

“Her wrestling speaks for itself, but she is irreplaceable,” Kruse said. “She’s the team captain. She’s the one who bonds everybody, she organizes group texts, she does everything to keep the team a family."

That bond was evident at districts in the way she celebrated victories and mourned defeats.

“My team is my world. I cried so many times because my teammates lost matches,” Eggering said.

Eggering has received offers to wrestle in college but has not decided on a school or a major. She hopes the results from Columbia will open the door of possibilities even wider.

And for Kruse, no matter the result, the contributions that Eggering has made to the wrestling program are priceless.

“She’s a special one,” Kruse said. “Someone that in my career, I’ll never forget.”