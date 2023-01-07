Ganey solidifies top ranking; Marquette crowns three at Fred Ross Invitational

WILDWOOD — Belleville East senior Kiara Ganey feels the stare.

Since being named the No. 1 ranked girls wrestler in the nation at 235-pounds by both FloWrestling and USA Wrestling, Ganey understands that every opponent is trying to knock her down a peg.

And she is relishing it.

“Since I’m number one, I have a bigger target on my back and it feels good to compete with that target,” Ganey said.

Ganey made another statement in defense of that ranking, pinning No. 7-ranked Faith Spicer of Fox in the second period and winning the 235-pound championship belt buckle Saturday in the Fred Ross Invitational at Lafayette.

Ganey, the defending Illinois state champion, led Spicer, the defending Missouri state champion, 2-1 after one period when Ganey found her groove.

She quickly earned a takedown and never let Spicer regain her feet, securing a pin 53 seconds into the second period to earn her second Fred Ross belt buckle and solidify her No. 1 spot even further.

“I wasn’t nervous. We had a game plan, and it went great,” Ganey said.

Lebanon won the team title with 230 points, followed by St. Clair (188), Nixa (180) and Marquette (163).

Marquette crowned three champions, Rebecca Strong (155), Ali Haiser (170) and Maddie Barton (130).

Barton led by a single point late in her 130-pound title match against Collinsville sophomore Taylor Dawson, when she felt herself being turned and in serious danger of being rolled to her back.

“She got legs on me a couple times, and I thought, ooh, this is not good,” Barton said. “I just tried not to let her turn me and tried to listen for what my coaches were telling me.”

Barton, who lost in the quarterfinals at The Wonder Woman tournament the previous weekend, hung tough and hung on for a 3-2 victory.

Nothing fazed Eureka senior Lilly McCollum in the 100-pound championship match, not even a malfunctioning clock.

Late in the first period, it appeared McCollum was on the verge of pinning Lacey Malonson of Lebanon when the monitor showing the time and score went black, forcing officials to pause the match.

McCollum remained unbothered, securing a takedown and notching a pin early in the second period to earn her first belt buckle in her fourth Fred Ross event.

“I’m really focusing on having fun this year, and mentally, it’s giving me a different outlook,” said McCollum, who recently committed to wrestle at Missouri Baptist.

McCollum, who made it into the semifinal round at Wonder Woman and has placed twice at state, felt a keen sense of accomplishment standing on the top hay bale on Saturday.

“It feels good to see the work from the weight room and the wrestling room pay off. I got knocked down, but I’m coming back,” she said.

Other local winners included: Janessa Avila (105) and Peyton Dunn (140) of St. Clair and Madeline Haynes (145) of Summit, who defeated Illinois state champion Antonia Phillips by 4-0 decision.

Lafayette "Fred Ross" Invitational