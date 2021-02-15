Girls wrestling opportunities for titles expand to 14 weight classes thanks to sport's growth

Chris Purcell put on his salesman hat as he walked the halls of Timberland High School.
An increase from 12 to 14 weight classes in girls wrestling forced Purcell to add advertising executive to his already busy job responsibilities of math teacher and wrestling coach.
“Initially, we only had four or five returners and we hit the campaign pretty hard to recruit the girls,” Purcell said.
Purcell’s sales pitch increased the Wolves’ girls wresting roster to 16, with five preparing to compete in a new, middle stage of the postseason — the sectional round — on Saturday.
Increases in weight classes and postseason events are just two of the challenges girls wrestling coaches like Purcell have grappled with in a season already complicated by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Missouri State High School Activities Association will hold four sectional tournaments Saturday, located in Versailles, St. Clair, Harrisonville and Platte County. The top three finishers in the 14 weight classes at each sectional will comprise the 168 wrestlers competing for state titles March 9 at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence.
Holt captured the District 3 tournament team championship February 6 and will send 10 girls to the Versailles sectional.
Like Purcell, Holt coach Chris Kyle welcomed the two additional weight classes this season.
“It’s helped us,” Kyle said. “For girls, there is no junior varsity or freshman level, so it’s given more girls an opportunity to compete.”
When Kyle wrestled in high school in the 1990s, Missouri had a sectional round. Now as a coach he felt the need to alter his practice plans to account for a postseason that spans over a month in length.
“It’s tougher,” Kyle said. “Usually, it’s just districts and then state, so we really needed to change the things we do in the room to be able to peak at the right time.”
For McCluer North coach Jake Lipinski, the expanded postseason was a gift.
After a fall and winter without athletics in the Ferguson-Florissant school district, only three girls — all state qualifiers from last year — rejoined the wrestling team when practices commenced Jan. 19.
“No one expected us to even have a season. A lot of them have jobs, kids graduated early, some parents said no, so numbers are down,” Lapinski said. “It’s been tough. I know these girls had high expectations, but I am just glad they’re getting the chance.”
McCluer North senior Ella Cosentino won her first three matches of the season to capture the 159-pound title at the District 3 tournament at Holt, and senior Natalie Schaljo placed second at 122. Both will compete at the Versailles sectional.
“We have a big gap (of time) before we get to state and we can get a lot of practice in, but we just have to keep fighting through it to get to the next stage,” Lapinski said.
With several teams enduring low turnout or quarantine situations, forfeited matches were much more common this season, which made accurately seeding the wrestlers at districts a murky endeavor.
McCluer North senior Kayla Davis, a state qualifier last season, had no way to improve her seeding at district due to a lack of matches and found two-time state champion Esther Han from Holt standing across from her in the first round.
Davis lost and could not escape the consolation bracket, ending her season.
“The seeding meetings were difficult because nobody knew what the records actually meant,” Purcell said. “Pure record is the first criteria before we start having discussion, but it’s hard to tell, based on a record, how good a wrestler is because someone could be 30-1 with 30 forfeit wins.”
MSHSAA has placed at least 14 days between each round of the postseason, allowing a wrestler or team who encountered possible exposure to coronavirus the chance to quarantine and return to competition.
Purcell has taken several precautions to minimize the chance of virus spread in the Timberland wrestling program, separating the boys and girls teams, keeping girls within their own “pod” at practice and having them wrestle with the same partner.
“This has been a psychological year,” Purcell said. “The kids are going through something that’s unprecedented, and it’s difficult to compete knowing that there is this looming threat out there, but I’ve been very impressed by how well the season has gone, for everybody.”
And despite coronavirus concerns and the challenges incurred with the inclusion of more weight classes and an expanded postseason, girls wrestling in Missouri has continued to flourish, with 448 wrestlers set to compete at four sectional sites Saturday.
“Girls wrestling is exploding in popularity,” Purcell said. “I think it’s really saving the sport of wrestling.”