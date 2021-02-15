Girls wrestling opportunities for titles expand to 14 weight classes thanks to sport's growth

“It’s tougher,” Kyle said. “Usually, it’s just districts and then state, so we really needed to change the things we do in the room to be able to peak at the right time.”

For McCluer North coach Jake Lipinski, the expanded postseason was a gift.

After a fall and winter without athletics in the Ferguson-Florissant school district, only three girls — all state qualifiers from last year — rejoined the wrestling team when practices commenced Jan. 19.

“No one expected us to even have a season. A lot of them have jobs, kids graduated early, some parents said no, so numbers are down,” Lapinski said. “It’s been tough. I know these girls had high expectations, but I am just glad they’re getting the chance.”

McCluer North senior Ella Cosentino won her first three matches of the season to capture the 159-pound title at the District 3 tournament at Holt, and senior Natalie Schaljo placed second at 122. Both will compete at the Versailles sectional.

“We have a big gap (of time) before we get to state and we can get a lot of practice in, but we just have to keep fighting through it to get to the next stage,” Lapinski said.