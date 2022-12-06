Girls wrestling season preview spotlight: Belleville East's Ganey takes No. 1 national ranking into senior season

The first contest of the Belleville East wrestling season reached a dramatic crescendo.
During a back-and-forth tussle with Mount Vernon on Nov. 22, it became apparent the result of the final match would determine the winner of the dual meet.
With 61 wrestlers in his program, Belleville East coach Rashad Riley had options who to send out for the crucial match.
But only one ranked No. 1 in the nation — Kiara Ganey.
“I could have put a male out there, but I chose her because she has no fear. She loves the pressure, she thrives on it,” Riley said. “She’s the underdog against a boy, so everybody in the stands gets jumping and that gives her more firepower.”
Ganey came up short in that match, but she has risen to the top of the national rankings in girls wrestling with rapid acceleration. Wedged between two top-four finishes at Fargo, Ganey captured the first Illinois girls wrestling state championship in the 235-pound weight class last March.
In November, both USA Wrestling and FloWrestling vaulted her to the top spot in her weight class in their national rankings.
“To get that (No. 1) spot as a senior means a lot," Ganey said. "It shows everybody the hard work I’ve been putting in is working."
Ganey’s journey to a No. 1 national ranking had humble beginnings.
Softball was the preferred sport for Ganey beginning at age 5. In fact, her first entrance into a wrestling room at age 12 was for the purpose of staying in shape for softball.
“After that first practice, I fell in love with it,” Ganey said.
The inspiration to wrestle came from her uncle Mike Greenfield, a 1994 Illinois state wrestling champion at Althoff, who suggested she had the disposition to become a state champion wrestler.
“I think he saw me as a hard worker, and that’s what wrestling is all about,” Ganey said.
As a middle schooler new to the sport, Ganey wrestled boys who were heading into high school and had been entrenched in the sport since kindergarten.
Ganey lost matches continually, but she kept her patience.
“It wasn’t the best start, but I saw teammates who worked hard and got what they wanted, and I figured that eventually I’d get what I earn,” Ganey said.
Entering high school, she found a familiar face and voice in Riley, who coached her when she first started wrestling with the Belleville Little Devils Kids Club.
“I’m just amazed at where she started, being afraid to wrestle, to where she is now,” Riley said.
Through refined technique and increased weight room training, Ganey felt she had improved during her sophomore year, but few events were available to test her growth due to COVID-19 cancellations.
That spring, she won the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association (IWCOA) postseason girls wrestling tournament and headed to Fargo, where she placed second in the 16-Under division of the Junior Cadet National Championships.
“When I started placing in the top three at those (national) tournaments, I started thinking, ‘Oh, we might have something here,’ ” Ganey said. “Then I pushed the pedal.”
As a junior, she headed into the inaugural Illinois High School Association girls wrestling state tournament with an undefeated record and a heavy heart after learning of the death of former softball teammate and close friend Maddi Rodriguez in a car accident.
“It was tough. I had just won sectionals and the next day I found out the news,” Ganey said. “I knew I was doing it for her.”
At Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington two weeks later, Ganey pinned four successive opponents to win the inaugural 235-pound state title. The emotions overwhelmed her.
“I said, ‘We did it,’ referring to Maddi, and the tears came,” Ganey said.
She continued her excellence on the national stage with a second-place finish at USA Folkstyle Nationals in Colorado Springs and a fourth-place medal at Fargo Junior Nationals, helping Team Illinois place third overall and vaulting her into the top spot in the national rankings.
“Having a No. 1 ranked wrestler is great, especially a female wrestler since that’s the No. 1 growing sport in the country right now,” Riley said. “She’s a leader on the team. Other girls want to be like her and she attracts other girls to want to come out for the sport of wrestling.”
Lancers sophomore Alexcia Harbin, who placed seventh at 105 pounds at the Illinois state tournament last season, sees Ganey as an inspiration.
“She is someone I look up to," Harbin said. "She is our team captain and she encourages us. Seeing her achieve all of this makes me think that I can get to it, too."
The ascent to a state championship and national prominence has been enveloped in life lessons for Ganey — lessons she wants to share with girls interested in wrestling, no matter their size.
“Wrestling is not just for little girls, it’s for big girls too," Ganey said. "You don’t have to be in the lower weights to accomplish big things."
She added, “It took five years, but now I’m ranked first in the country. You may have years when you don’t win anything, but keep working and eventually it will pay off."
Girls wrestlers to watch
Cassidy Benwell, junior, North Point
Won the 120-pound Missouri state title as a sophomore with a 28-4 record, becoming the first North Point student to capture a state championship. Benwell finished her season with 23 consecutive victories, including first-place performances in the Seckman Women’s Tournament and the District 2 event before defeating Chloe Herrick of Harrisonville by overtime pin to capture the state title. She won the Missouri USA Freestyle tournament in April and is ranked No. 22 in the nation at 122 pounds by USA Wrestling.
Kate Cooper, senior, Timberland
Won the 105-pound Missouri state title as a junior with a 30-3 record. The Gateway Athletic Conference girls wrestler of the year, Cooper won a GAC tournament title to join her brother Chance Cooper as the first brother-sister duo to accomplish that feat. She won the Lafayette Fred Ross Invitational, the District 2 title and won the state championship with two tech falls and two pins, including a second period pin over Audrey Scherer of Lindbergh in the title match. Cooper is 44-9 in her two seasons of high school wrestling.
Madeline Haynes, sophomore, Summit
Missouri state runner-up at 130 pounds as a freshman with a 45-1 record. Haynes won 45 successive matches and seven tournaments to begin her high school career before losing to Lebanon senior Quincy Glendenning in the state title match. This summer, Haynes became the first Summit girls wrestler to earn All-American status, placing seventh at 144 pounds in the 16-Under division at Fargo, and enters the season as the No. 24 wrestler in the nation at 144 pounds in the USA Wrestling rankings.
Antonia Phillips, senior, Alton
Won the 140-pound Illinois state championship as a junior with a 20-3 record. Phillips claimed the first wrestling title for Alton, boys or girls, with a 6-2 decision over Savannah Hamilton of El Paso Gridley in the state title match. Phillips, who is deaf, used instructions from coaches relayed by an interpreter to help her earn two pins and a tech fall to reach the title match. At Alton High, all main entrances have a sign honoring her state championship and March 4 has been dedicated as “Antonia Phillips Day.”
Faith Spicer, senior, Fox
Won the 235-pound Missouri state title as a junior with a 15-5 record. Spicer defeated previously unbeaten Alayna Ray to win the District 1 title before pinning her way to the state title. In the championship match, she trailed 9-1 in points before earning a second period pin of Clara Rathmann of Camdenton, the wrestler who eliminated her from the state tournament the previous season. Spicer, who entered the high school season on a 10-match winning streak, is ranked No. 10 in the nation at 225 pounds by USA Wrestling.