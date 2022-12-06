Girls wrestling season preview spotlight: Belleville East's Ganey takes No. 1 national ranking into senior season

The first contest of the Belleville East wrestling season reached a dramatic crescendo.

During a back-and-forth tussle with Mount Vernon on Nov. 22, it became apparent the result of the final match would determine the winner of the dual meet.

With 61 wrestlers in his program, Belleville East coach Rashad Riley had options who to send out for the crucial match.

But only one ranked No. 1 in the nation — Kiara Ganey.

“I could have put a male out there, but I chose her because she has no fear. She loves the pressure, she thrives on it,” Riley said. “She’s the underdog against a boy, so everybody in the stands gets jumping and that gives her more firepower.”

Ganey came up short in that match, but she has risen to the top of the national rankings in girls wrestling with rapid acceleration. Wedged between two top-four finishes at Fargo, Ganey captured the first Illinois girls wrestling state championship in the 235-pound weight class last March.

In November, both USA Wrestling and FloWrestling vaulted her to the top spot in her weight class in their national rankings.

“To get that (No. 1) spot as a senior means a lot," Ganey said. "It shows everybody the hard work I’ve been putting in is working."

Ganey’s journey to a No. 1 national ranking had humble beginnings.

Softball was the preferred sport for Ganey beginning at age 5. In fact, her first entrance into a wrestling room at age 12 was for the purpose of staying in shape for softball.

“After that first practice, I fell in love with it,” Ganey said.

The inspiration to wrestle came from her uncle Mike Greenfield, a 1994 Illinois state wrestling champion at Althoff, who suggested she had the disposition to become a state champion wrestler.

“I think he saw me as a hard worker, and that’s what wrestling is all about,” Ganey said.

As a middle schooler new to the sport, Ganey wrestled boys who were heading into high school and had been entrenched in the sport since kindergarten.

Ganey lost matches continually, but she kept her patience.

“It wasn’t the best start, but I saw teammates who worked hard and got what they wanted, and I figured that eventually I’d get what I earn,” Ganey said.

Entering high school, she found a familiar face and voice in Riley, who coached her when she first started wrestling with the Belleville Little Devils Kids Club.

“I’m just amazed at where she started, being afraid to wrestle, to where she is now,” Riley said.

Through refined technique and increased weight room training, Ganey felt she had improved during her sophomore year, but few events were available to test her growth due to COVID-19 cancellations.

That spring, she won the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association (IWCOA) postseason girls wrestling tournament and headed to Fargo, where she placed second in the 16-Under division of the Junior Cadet National Championships.

“When I started placing in the top three at those (national) tournaments, I started thinking, ‘Oh, we might have something here,’ ” Ganey said. “Then I pushed the pedal.”

As a junior, she headed into the inaugural Illinois High School Association girls wrestling state tournament with an undefeated record and a heavy heart after learning of the death of former softball teammate and close friend Maddi Rodriguez in a car accident.

“It was tough. I had just won sectionals and the next day I found out the news,” Ganey said. “I knew I was doing it for her.”

At Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington two weeks later, Ganey pinned four successive opponents to win the inaugural 235-pound state title. The emotions overwhelmed her.

“I said, ‘We did it,’ referring to Maddi, and the tears came,” Ganey said.

She continued her excellence on the national stage with a second-place finish at USA Folkstyle Nationals in Colorado Springs and a fourth-place medal at Fargo Junior Nationals, helping Team Illinois place third overall and vaulting her into the top spot in the national rankings.

“Having a No. 1 ranked wrestler is great, especially a female wrestler since that’s the No. 1 growing sport in the country right now,” Riley said. “She’s a leader on the team. Other girls want to be like her and she attracts other girls to want to come out for the sport of wrestling.”

Lancers sophomore Alexcia Harbin, who placed seventh at 105 pounds at the Illinois state tournament last season, sees Ganey as an inspiration.

“She is someone I look up to," Harbin said. "She is our team captain and she encourages us. Seeing her achieve all of this makes me think that I can get to it, too."

The ascent to a state championship and national prominence has been enveloped in life lessons for Ganey — lessons she wants to share with girls interested in wrestling, no matter their size.

“Wrestling is not just for little girls, it’s for big girls too," Ganey said. "You don’t have to be in the lower weights to accomplish big things."

She added, “It took five years, but now I’m ranked first in the country. You may have years when you don’t win anything, but keep working and eventually it will pay off."