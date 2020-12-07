Girls wrestling season preview spotlight: Holt's Han ready to continue on dominant path

For now, it's full speed ahead with her wrestling career, which she said has flourished in part because of her razor-sharp judo skills.

"Her throws are impressive," Holt girls wrestling coach Chris Kyle said. "She surprises people with that ability. People know that she's good. But they don't expect what they're in for when she gets her hands on them."

Han said her favorite judo throw to use in wrestling is the Urchi Mata, one of the original 40 throws of judo. She used a judo style throw to lift Josie Wright of Lathrop completely off the mat in the state title match in February.

The rarely seen move drew a roar of approval from the crowd.

"She tossed the girl over her head," Kyle recalled. "It was pretty amazing."

Han has been one of the most dominant wrestlers in the state since the Missouri State High School Activities Association started sponsoring the sport two years ago. Of her 51 wins, 43 have come by pin. She has four major decisions and three technical falls.

Kyle expects Han to continue that superiority this season.

"It will take someone awfully good to beat her," Kyle said. "I'm not sure there’s anyone out there like her."