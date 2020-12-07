Girls wrestling season preview spotlight: Holt's Han ready to continue on dominant path

She's a two-time state high school wrestling champion. And a five-time junior judo national title holder.
Holt High junior Esther Han is a master in sports where discipline and concentration are important to success.
Yet there are times when she simply can't stay on her own two feet.
"I'm clumsy, really clumsy," she says. "Ask anybody. I fall down a lot."
Her lack of coordination is a running joke among her wrestling teammates, who find it amusing she is so smooth and slick on the mat but lacks dexterity in real life.
"I've seen her trip over air before," said Holt sophomore teammate Maria Slaughter, who serves as Han's practice partner. "It's pretty funny."
Han may struggle getting from one place to another at times.
But she is a pure artist in her two passions — wrestling and judo.
Han has compiled a 51-1 wrestling record in two seasons, winning the 136-pound championship as a freshman before capturing the crown at 142 last winter.
Her lone loss came as a forfeit when she suffered an elbow injury midway through a match and was not allowed to continue by the trainer at the meet.
Han also is a junior black belt in judo, a sport in which she won the last of her national titles in 2016.
Over the past two years, she has shifted her focus to wrestling and is temporarily not competing on the judo circuit.
"There are better opportunities in wrestling," Han says. "College scholarships and other chances are there and I'm hoping to take advantage of them."
Han started judo at the age of 4 under the direction of her father, Sang-Pill Han, who runs a highly-successful taekwondo and judo school in Carbondale, Illinois. Sang-Pill is a judo Grand Master, a seven-time national champion and a seventh degree black belt. He won the highly coveted Asian National Judo Championship in 1994 for his then-hometown of Kwang-Ju, South Korea.
Naturally, he guided Esther along the judo trail.
But during her junior high days she became infatuated with wrestling. She and her mother, Christina Joung, moved to Wentzville prior to her freshman year so she could compete on the high school level.
Now, she considers wrestling her top sport.
"When she was competing in judo, she'd always finish in the top three," Sang-Pill said. "However, I definitely see she loves wrestling (more) now."
Han still works out with her father on the judo mat from time to time and thinks she might get back into competition somewhere down the road.
For now, it's full speed ahead with her wrestling career, which she said has flourished in part because of her razor-sharp judo skills.
"Her throws are impressive," Holt girls wrestling coach Chris Kyle said. "She surprises people with that ability. People know that she's good. But they don't expect what they're in for when she gets her hands on them."
Han said her favorite judo throw to use in wrestling is the Urchi Mata, one of the original 40 throws of judo. She used a judo style throw to lift Josie Wright of Lathrop completely off the mat in the state title match in February.
The rarely seen move drew a roar of approval from the crowd.
"She tossed the girl over her head," Kyle recalled. "It was pretty amazing."
Han has been one of the most dominant wrestlers in the state since the Missouri State High School Activities Association started sponsoring the sport two years ago. Of her 51 wins, 43 have come by pin. She has four major decisions and three technical falls.
Kyle expects Han to continue that superiority this season.
"It will take someone awfully good to beat her," Kyle said. "I'm not sure there’s anyone out there like her."
Han sports a 3.9 grade point average. She wears glasses away from competition, but her vision problems have not been an issue on the mat.
"I can't see the scoreboard," Han says. "Sometimes, it's hard to look (an opponent) in the eye if we're not up close."
Han rarely is behind in a match, so seeing the scoreboard is not a factor.
"I tried twice to (wrestle) with contacts and both times they fell out in the middle of the match," Han said. "Coach told me never to wear them again — and I haven't."
Slaughter, who finished second in the state at 125 pounds last season, feels the wrath of Han on regular basis in practice.
"Never thrown her, not even once," Slaughter said. "She throws me a lot — but she puts me down easily."
Han is just as deadly on the national circuit. She has been ranked as high as third in the nation at 138 pounds.
The outgoing Han anxiously is looking forward to this season, which will be different with fewer large tournaments. She plans on enjoying her two-time defending champion status.
"It motivates me," she said. "I want to show little girls that if you love something and work hard it, you can be really good."
GIRLS WRESTLERS TO WATCH
Faith Cole, junior, Lafayette
The 2020 Post-Dispatch All-Metro girls wrestler of the year is 55-0 in her career and 53 of those victories either have been pins or technical falls. Her closest margin of victory last season with nine points. She won the 110-pound title as a sophomore and at 103 as a freshman.
Jaycee Foeller, senior, De Soto
Two-time state champion is 82-0 in her career and was the 2019 Post-Dispatch All-Metro girls wrestler of the year. She was 47-0 as a junior with 34 pins and won six tournament titles, including the state championship at 166 pounds.
Hannah Jansen, senior, Webster Groves
Signed to play softball at the NCAA Division I level for Florida International but first will try to win a second consecutive state wrestling title. Jansen won five tournament titles and captured the 152-pound championship last season to cap a 29-2 season.
Emma Schreiber, senior, Kirkwood
Two-time state medal winner finished third last season at 166 pounds, winning four matches by fall in Columbia. Captured three tournament titles during a 34-6 campaign. Finished fourth at state in 2019 at 152 pounds. Likely will wrestle at 159 this season.
Maria Slaughter, sophomore, Holt
Fabulous freshman season finished with a state runner-up showing in 125-pound weight class. Slaughter won three tournament titles during her 29-5 season. That included the District 2 tournament where she pinned all five of her opponents. Likely bumping up to 137 this season.
