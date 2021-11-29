Girls wrestling season preview spotlight: Wehrmeister embraces new mindset in quest of repeat performance

All signs pointed to wrestling glory for Parkway West senior Paige Wehrmeister as she headed into her sophomore year.
As a freshman, she had gained valuable experience when a spot opened within the varsity boys wrestling lineup.
Her parents, witnessing her passion for the sport, soon converted the garage into a full-sized wrestling room, which she used to “practice after practice.”
Wehrmeister was cruising through her sophomore girls wrestling season with a 24-1 record and easily captured a 125-pound district championship, but at the Missouri state tournament, she lost her first match and failed to medal.
“Losing at state hit me really hard,” Wehrmeister said. “I was really disappointed in myself.”
Her early exit from the state tournament took many by surprise.
“I think everybody predicted that she would go a lot farther,” Parkway West coach Zeke Allison said. “Whenever it didn’t happen, as soon as wrestling season ended, she started doing offseason (work) right away, and I don’t think she’s stopped for the last year and a half.”
Wehrmeister trained extensively and entered national tournaments, but a tweak in her mental approach may have had the biggest impact.
“The change between my sophomore and junior year was my overall mentality,” Wehrmeister said. “Over time I stopped caring about winning and losing and cared more about wanting to wrestle my best.”
As a junior, a more relaxed Wehrmeister cruised to district and sectional titles and then captured the 137-pound state championship with a major decision over Nadia Abdijanovic of Mehlville to complete a 23-win undefeated season.
Wehrmeister became the first girls wrestling state champion in Parkway West history and won the first state title for the wrestling program since 1997.
Since then, she has continued her ascent onto the national scene. In July, Wehrmeister became an All-American with a seventh-place finish at the U.S. Marine Corps Junior Nationals in Fargo, N.D.
In October, she advanced to the semifinal round at the prestigious Super 32 tournament in Greensboro, N.C.
Wehrmeister is currently ranked as the No. 7 high school girls wrestler in the nation at 138 pounds by USA Wrestling, and while the national recognition is a vindication of her growth, it is not a motivating factor.
“The rankings are there, and I’m excited to see them because it helps me appreciate the hard work I’ve put in, but rankings don’t mean that much to me,” Wehrmeister said. “I get more excited about how I feel in a tournament when the adrenaline is going and I feel the flow.”
That adrenaline rush is not confined to the wrestling mat. On warm days, Wehrmeister often can be seen driving her motorized scooter to school.
“I’m not naturally adventurous and free. I get nervous, but doing things like that pushes me to not feel scared,” Wehrmeister said.
And it is the ability to stretch herself outside her comfort zone that has endeared her to the sport of wrestling.
“I’m really good at following a strict plan, an ordered set of events, and wrestling is nothing like that,” Wehrmeister said. “It’s like a love-hate relationship because it’s taught me so much about having to make things up as I go and staying in the moment. It’s pushed my boundaries so much.”
Thanks in large part to Wehrmeister, there appears to be no boundary to the growth of girls wrestling at Parkway West. She was one of three wrestlers on the girls’ team last season, which included recent alum Emma Carter, who placed second at the state meet at 174 pounds.
This year, nine girls will compete for the Longhorns.
“Seeing those two girls make it to the state finals helped in getting our name out there as a sport and helped the growth of wrestling here at West,” Allison said. “Hopefully, it’s just getting started.”
Wehrmeister is also just getting started. She plans to wrestle in college and has visited Presbyterian, William Jewell, McKendree, North Central, Sacred Heart and New Jersey City University.
In March, she will embark on another adventure — a trip to Estonia to participate in a United States Wrestling Junior team event.
But for now, Wehrmeister will focus her attention on being a returning state champion and a captain for a wrestling program that she has already influenced in numerous ways.
“Last year, we saw an uptick in our number of boys who started doing off-season (work),” Allison said. “They saw what it takes, and it helps that they saw it done right in front of them.”
For Wehrmeister, the sport of wrestling helped her break out of her comfort zone and embark upon new adventures.
She wishes the same for any girl thinking of joining a wrestling team, especially those in Illinois pondering a newly sanctioned sport with a newly formed girls state tournament.
“Go for it. Try new things,” Wehrmeister said. “It’s really exciting.”
Girls wrestlers to watch
Faith Cole, senior, Lafayette
A three-time defending state champion and 2020 All-Metro co-wrestler of the year, Cole will attempt to become the first four-time champion in Missouri girls wrestling history. She is 89-0 in her career and last season won every match by either pin or technical fall without yielding a takedown. She won last season’s state title at 107 pounds. Cole placed third at Fargo this summer, second at the Super 32s and won the outstanding wrestler award at the Border Brawl. She is ranked No. 4 nationally at 106 pounds.
Kennedy Eggering, senior, Francis Howell Central
A three-sport athlete, Eggering earned a sixth-place medal in the Missouri wrestling state championships last season at 235 pounds. Don’t blink during an Eggering match. She won a District 3 title with pins in 12 seconds and 23 seconds, and after impressive performances at events such as Scholastic Duals this summer, is ranked No. 15 nationally at 225 pounds. Eggering also was a 2019 state semifinalist in volleyball and a 2021 state qualifier in track and field (shot put).
Maria Slaughter, junior, Holt
Placed second in the Missouri state championships as a freshman and fourth as a sophomore (137 pounds) while compiling a 63-8 record over two seasons. Since then, she placed second in the Freestyle division of the Adidas National Tournament in April, went 6-2 at Women’s Freestyle Duals in June and competed in both the 16-under and Junior Cadet National Championships in Fargo in July.
Kiara Ganey, junior, Belleville East
Girls wrestling has arrived in Illinois, and Ganey is ready to compete in the inaugural IHSA girls state championships. Ranked No. 3 nationally at 200 pounds, Ganey placed second in the 16-under division of the Junior Cadet National Championships in Fargo and was the only wrestler to score points against the eventual champion, No. 1-ranked Sabrina Nauss of Michigan, in the 180-pound weight class. Ganey joins junior Wendy Washington as experienced girls wrestlers for the Lancers.
Audrey Scherer, sophomore, Lindbergh
Last season’s state runner-up at 102 pounds. Stamina was the trademark of Scherer during her freshman campaign. She won her final two matches at the District 1 championships by third period pin, then won her first two matches at the state tournament by third period pin. Scherer compiled a 37-3 record last season and became the first Lindbergh girls wrestler to advance to a state title match. She competed in both the 16-under and Junior Cadet National Championships in Fargo in July.