Girls wrestling season preview spotlight: Wehrmeister embraces new mindset in quest of repeat performance

“I’m not naturally adventurous and free. I get nervous, but doing things like that pushes me to not feel scared,” Wehrmeister said.

And it is the ability to stretch herself outside her comfort zone that has endeared her to the sport of wrestling.

“I’m really good at following a strict plan, an ordered set of events, and wrestling is nothing like that,” Wehrmeister said. “It’s like a love-hate relationship because it’s taught me so much about having to make things up as I go and staying in the moment. It’s pushed my boundaries so much.”

Thanks in large part to Wehrmeister, there appears to be no boundary to the growth of girls wrestling at Parkway West. She was one of three wrestlers on the girls’ team last season, which included recent alum Emma Carter, who placed second at the state meet at 174 pounds.

This year, nine girls will compete for the Longhorns.

“Seeing those two girls make it to the state finals helped in getting our name out there as a sport and helped the growth of wrestling here at West,” Allison said. “Hopefully, it’s just getting started.”