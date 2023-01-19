Girls wrestling spotlight: Dawson forges trailblazing path for Collinsville wrestling

Collinsville sophomore Taylor Dawson entered high school the same year girls wrestling became a sanctioned sport for Illinois high schools.

“It was perfect timing,” Dawson said.

The Collinsville wrestling program agrees.

The only girl in the program last season, Dawson placed second at the inaugural Illinois High School Association girls wrestling state tournament last February.

Since then, interest in girls wrestling has skyrocketed.

“She is the face of girls wrestling at Collinsville,” Kahoks coach Jordan May said. “She is a big reason why girls are coming out for the team this year, and why young girls in middle school are starting to wrestle.”

Dawson began wrestling at age 12, competing almost exclusively against boys.

“I thought I would just wrestle for fun, but I really liked it, so it’s all I do now,” Dawson said.

She earned a spot in the Collinsville lineup as a freshman and compiled a 15-12 record against boys before competing in her first all-girls event Jan. 29, 2022, at the Seckman Women’s Tournament.

“Against boys, she’s outstrengthed most of the time, but her technique is impeccable, so that wins her a lot of matches,” May said.

She advanced to the 125-pound final at Seckman, helping to springboard her to a third-place finish at the Peoria Sectional and a state tournament berth. At the IHSA state championships, she pinned her way to the title match before losing to Yorkville senior Natasha Markoutsis and finishing as state runner-up.

Her success was followed closely in Collinsville.

“It’s meant a lot for the school,” freshman teammate Emma Niemeier said. “We never had a girl wrestler who went that far, and last year it was a whole big thing. People would ask me, ‘Oh, you know Taylor? The one who got second at state?’ ”

A large home crowd celebrated Dawson at halftime of a Collinsville basketball game, and a massive photo of her that reads “state runner-up” adorns the Kahoks’ athletic office conference room.

“Her name will always be associated with Collinsville wrestling,” May said. “She’s a part of history.”

Dawson also is a part of the future, with four girls becoming new members of the Collinsville wrestling program this season and more on the way.

“She recruited most of us,” freshman wrestler Emma Ford said. “And since she was on the high school team, it made me feel more comfortable.”

Niemeier was a stat-keeper for the Collinsville middle school team and had no aspirations to wrestle before she met Dawson.

"I think the first thing she said to me was, ‘You need to learn how to braid hair, because I don't know how to do my hair.’ Eventually, she got me to start wrestling,” Niemeier said.

The presence of Dawson in the wrestling room has knotted together all the newcomers.

“My motto is that ‘Champions come in pairs,’ and having Taylor practice with these other girls, you can already see the progress that they’re making since the beginning of the season,” May said.

With increased numbers, Collinsville has signed up for seven girls wrestling tournaments this season, including the Wonder Woman in Columbia, Mo., and the Fred Ross Invitational at Lafayette.

At Wonder Woman, Dawson pinned her way to four consecutive wins and into the semifinals before losing a 9-5 decision to Lebanon (Mo.) junior Helea Bartel and eventually earning a fifth-place medal.

At the Fred Ross Invitational, she pinned her way into the final before dropping a 3-2 decision to Marquette senior Maddy Barton.

So far this season, Dawson has a 23-4 record against girls and is 4-6 against boys. While she has earned more victories against girls, having her hand raised against a boy is especially satisfying.

“Wrestling boys is a challenge because they're stronger. I feel more accomplishment because I’m the underdog,” Dawson said.

Dawson is shy by nature until she steps onto the mat. With excellent strength and quickness, she tries to execute a few signature moves that serve her well, but expanding her repertoire is the next step in advancing another step on the state podium.

“She’s a great wrestler, but a lot of girls are starting to catch on to the moves she likes to do, and we’re trying to expand her arsenal of moves to make her more well-rounded,” May said. “The plan this year is for girls not to expect what she’s going to do.”

Dawson also practices jiu jitsu, and she uses the techniques learned through wrestling to help her succeed in the Japanese martial art.

“In jiu jitsu, I’m way better on my feet, so I usually get the first takedown,” Dawson said.

And “first” is a word that will forever be associated with Dawson and the trailblazing path she is forging for Collinsville girls wrestling.

She already is the first girl whose name appears on the wall of Collinsville state qualifiers, and if all falls into place Feb. 24-25 at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington ...

“I’m going to be the first state champ,” Dawson said.

And the town of Collinsville will be cheering her on.