Girls wrestling spotlight: Eureka's Skaggs learns from teammates for first state appearance

Eureka junior Cora Skaggs sat in the crowd a year ago to watch teammates Lilly McCollum and Mari Lopez compete at the Missouri high school wrestling state championships.
This year, she will join them in uniform.
The newest Eureka state qualifier, Skaggs (25-10) won the 112-pound division at the St. Clair sectional Feb. 20 and thus received a first-round bye at the state meet Tuesday at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence.
“Mentally and physically, I have matured so much, and I finally got to where I wanted to be,” Skaggs said.
In a sport that often appears to rely strictly on individual effort, Skaggs, McCollum and Lopez have leaned on each other heavily on their path to Independence.
Skaggs credits her vast improvement as a wrestler to her ability to sync her thoughts and movements, a skill she developed by working with her training partner, McCollum.
“The mental game is so important,” Skaggs said. “You have to be able to process what you’re doing quickly but not have your body rush through the moments. It’s so hard to control that.”
Skaggs also is a catcher for the Eureka softball team and in December committed to play at Arkansas Tech. She has brought the team concepts learned on the softball diamond to the Eureka wrestling room.
“In softball, you have to be able to work with everybody,” Skaggs said, “and even though wrestling is more of an individual sport, it’s still very important to have those connections with your teammates.”
McCollum (28-5), a sophomore who wrestles in the 102-pound weight class, has been Skaggs’ practice partner for two seasons.
“Cora told me that since I made it to state last year, she wanted to make it this year,” McCollum said. “We always talk about it and push each other, no matter how hard it is. When I saw her (qualify), I got really happy.”
McCollum is known for nonstop movement throughout her matches. To be her practice partner, Skaggs had to find a way to match her swift pace.
“She’s gotten a lot faster,” McCollum said of Skaggs. “I’ve talked to her about moving her feet and practicing with her has definitely given her that mindset of movement.”
Already possessing exceptional speed and skill, McCollum has focused on the mental aspect of wrestling in her pursuit to reach the medal podium in Independence. She fell one match short of placing in the top six last season after losing a heartbreaking 7-6 decision to Zoe Arrindell of Brentwood in the bubble match.
Lopez, a senior, has been her guide.
“Mari is a role model to me. Even when she’s losing, she finds a way to get back in the match.” McCollum said. “She shows everybody to never give up, to keep going whether you’re losing or winning, to keep fighting.”
That never-give-up mentality was evident in the St. Clair sectional when McCollum pinned North County freshman Belle White in the third period of their semifinal match to advance to the state meet.
McCollum had lost to White earlier in the season.
“I wasn’t ready for that match. She moved a lot faster and had really good front headlocks,” McCollum said. “I’d been practicing those and looking back at the videos. I was ready this time.”
Lopez (28-5) advanced to the state meet in a similar, redeeming fashion when she pinned Emily Bausworth of Northwest Cedar-Hill in a sectional semifinal. Lopez had lost to Bausworth in their three previous meetings.
“Coming into the match, I got really nervous,” Lopez said. “After I pinned her, I felt so relieved and happy. Making it back to state is a really meaningful accomplishment for me.”
Lopez, who wrestles in the 235-pound weight class, often turns to playing the piano or painting when she feels stressed. She has helped her Eureka teammates negotiate stressful situations in the practice room.
“I push people to the limits when they’re starting to get tired,” Lopez said. “I’ll go harder on them to get them through that mentality of ‘I’m getting tired, I want to stop.’”
As returning state qualifiers, both Lopez and McCollum understand the physical, mental and emotional strain of competing in a state championship tournament.
“There will be some hard matches and there may be a match that you lose, but it’s all a matter of whether you let that get in your head,” Lopez said. “If you win, reflect on it and think about what you did well. If you do lose one, think about what you could do better.”
And for Skaggs, there is no better way to begin her first state tournament than with a first-round bye, but she gladly will seek the advice of her battle-tested teammates when necessary.
“I’ll definitely lean on them,” Skaggs said. “They’ve definitely helped me at practice with pushing me to be where I’ve wanted to go.”
2021 wrestling area state qualifiers
Missouri's girls and boys wrestling state tournaments, all one-day affairs this year, get under way Tuesday in Independence. Check out a list of your favorite area wrestlers who are competing.
All matches Tuesday
At Cable Dahmer Arena, Independence
Schedule: 9:30 a.m., first round, followed by wrestlebacks and quarterfinals; 2:45 p.m., semifinals, wrestlebacks, third- and fifth-place matches; 6:30 p.m., championships (two mats).
All matches Saturday
At Cable Dahmer Arena, Independence
Schedule: 9:30 a.m., first round, followed by wrestlebacks and quarterfinals; 2:45 p.m., semifinals, wrestlebacks, third- and fifth-place matches; 6:30 p.m., championships (two mats).
All matches Friday
At Cable Dahmer Arena, Independence
Schedule: 9:30 a.m., first round, followed by wrestlebacks and quarterfinals; 2:45 p.m., semifinals, wrestlebacks, third- and fifth-place matches; 6:30 p.m., championships (two mats).
All matches Thursday
At Cable Dahmer Arena, Independence
Schedule: 9:30 a.m., first round, followed by wrestlebacks and quarterfinals; 2:45 p.m., semifinals, wrestlebacks, third- and fifth-place matches; 6:30 p.m., championships (two mats).
All matches Wednesday
At Cable Dahmer Arena, Independence
Schedule: 9:30 a.m., first round, followed by wrestlebacks and quarterfinals; 2:45 p.m., semifinals, wrestlebacks, third- and fifth-place matches; 6:30 p.m., championships (two mats).