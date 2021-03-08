Girls wrestling spotlight: Eureka's Skaggs learns from teammates for first state appearance

“In softball, you have to be able to work with everybody,” Skaggs said, “and even though wrestling is more of an individual sport, it’s still very important to have those connections with your teammates.”

McCollum (28-5), a sophomore who wrestles in the 102-pound weight class, has been Skaggs’ practice partner for two seasons.

“Cora told me that since I made it to state last year, she wanted to make it this year,” McCollum said. “We always talk about it and push each other, no matter how hard it is. When I saw her (qualify), I got really happy.”

McCollum is known for nonstop movement throughout her matches. To be her practice partner, Skaggs had to find a way to match her swift pace.

“She’s gotten a lot faster,” McCollum said of Skaggs. “I’ve talked to her about moving her feet and practicing with her has definitely given her that mindset of movement.”

Already possessing exceptional speed and skill, McCollum has focused on the mental aspect of wrestling in her pursuit to reach the medal podium in Independence. She fell one match short of placing in the top six last season after losing a heartbreaking 7-6 decision to Zoe Arrindell of Brentwood in the bubble match.

Lopez, a senior, has been her guide.