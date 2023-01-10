Girls wrestling spotlight: Haiser brings championship mindset into Marquette wrestling room

Ali Haiser watched from the sideline as the Marquette girls wrestling team competed at the Chip Allison Invitational in the first event of the season.

Haiser, who placed fourth at state as a sophomore, had reservations about re-entering the fray of competition after suffering a torn ACL in her right knee during a preseason wrestling practice as a junior.

“She was on the fence as to whether she wanted to wrestle or not,” said Marquette girls wrestling coach Sean Torgoley. “Watching that meet sparked her.”

She has been on fire ever since.

Haiser is 20-0 to begin her senior season, including dominant championship performances at the Wonder Woman Tournament in Columbia and Fred Ross Invitational at Lafayette. She is currently ranked 15th in the nation at 164 pounds by FloWrestling after being unranked to begin the season.

“It’s been really surprising," Haiser said. "I’m doing a lot better than expected."

Haiser began wrestling as a freshman on a Marquette girls team that only had five members, and she quickly developed a love for the sport.

After her mother remarried, Haiser relocated to Lebanon, where she spent her sophomore season in the wrestling room of the Yellowjackets, winners of three of the four Missouri girls wrestling team state titles since the sport became sanctioned for the 2018-2019 season.

“They live and breathe wrestling,” Haiser said of her former Lebanon teammates. “They love the sport, they have the passion and they are driven.”

Haiser flourished at Lebanon, taking an undefeated, 39-0 record into the state tournament, where she went 2-2, placed fourth individually and helped the Yellowjackets hoist the team championship trophy.

“I was really interested in wrestling. and having the opportunity to be on a really successful girls team, I’m glad that was in my foundation,” Haiser said.

As a junior, she returned to Marquette eager show her teammates her vast improvement, but before she wrestled a match, she suffered an ACL tear in her right knee, the same knee that required ACL surgery in 2017.

“It was frustrating,” Haiser said. “Junior year is when your name gets out there to (college) scouts, so I was definitely disappointed.”

Haiser, whose father served in the U.S. Army, rehabbed her knee and prepared her mind to enlist in the military herself, leaving thoughts of wrestling behind.

“I didn’t think my knee could go through more years of wrestling, especially in college,” she said. “I figured that my wrestling career was over and that I would carry on with life.”

But a healed knee and a love for the sport brought her back into the Marquette wrestling room, and watching her teammates compete at the Chip Allison Invitational reignited the fire.

“Right after that (event), I asked her if she wanted a spot, and she said, ‘We’ll take it easy and see how it goes, but I’m in.’ ” Torgoley said. “She’s been unstoppable ever since.”

At Wonder Woman she pinned her first three opponents, each in less than a minute. In the championship match, she earned a second-period pin against undefeated Kickapoo senior Wendy Riley-Washington, who was ranked No. 11 in the nation by FloWrestling.

“After Wonder Woman, I was shocked at all the college scouts talking to me, wanting to know who I am,” said Haiser, who has altered her plans after receiving scholarship offers for wrestling.

Last weekend at the Lafayette “Fred Ross” Invitational, Haiser once again pinned her first three opponents in the first period before defeating Lafayette senior Jayla Jones by 8-1 decision in the title match at 170 pounds to win the coveted championship belt buckle.

“When we had her that freshman year, she knew nothing about wrestling. That summer, she put in a lot of work, and when she went to Lebanon, her abilities skyrocketed,” Torgoley said.

The interest in girls wrestling at Marquette also has skyrocketed.

Now with a full lineup that contains at least one wrestler in each of the 14 weight classes, the Mustangs’ wrestling room is starting to mirror what Haiser remembers from her time at Lebanon, with seniors Maddy Barton (130), Rebecca Strong (155) and Haiser leading the way.

“I love having teammates that have the same mindset and the same goals as me,” said Barton, who placed sixth at the state tournament last year.

Strong and Haiser are practice partners who are making each other better daily.

“We wrestle each other so much that we know each other’s moves, so it makes it harder to get takedowns and makes us both have to think more,” said Strong, who placed second at state last season.

Haiser feels the most impactful lesson she has conveyed to her Marquette teammates from her time at Lebanon is convincing them to improve their craft in the offseason.

“I introduced them to national wrestling (tournaments) and camps that were available,” Haiser said. “Now that a lot of our girls are making progress, we’ve been invited to huge tournaments like Wonder Woman, and more girls are interested in joining our team.”

Haiser first made a name for herself at arguably the most prestigious national tournament, placing second at Fargo in the Under-16 Cadet freestyle tournament in August 2021.

“I didn’t realize how far I could take myself until I won my semifinal match (at Fargo),” Haiser said. “It was just an amazing experience, wrestling girls from different states with different techniques and representing Team Missouri.”

Last summer, Strong took her first trip to Fargo, where she made her own national statement with a 3-2 record.

“I liked it. I want to go again,” Strong said.

And there is a lot to like about the direction of the Marquette girls wrestling program, helped in part by Haiser, whose perseverance through injury and lessons from Lebanon have provided inspiration and motivation for the Mustangs.

“Now she’s practicing in our room, and she’s been an extremely great asset to our team,” Torgoley said.