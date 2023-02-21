Rebecca Strong is a master on the wrestling mat.

The Marquette High senior carefully executes every move with well-timed precision and is considered a "finely tuned machine" according to Mustangs coach Sean Torgoley.

Yet away from the ring, the talented 155-pounder is a disaster waiting to happen.

Strong, so deft in the circle, has trouble simply staying upright.

"It's a regular occurrence to see her trip or fall for no reason at all," Torgoley said. "On the mat, she's amazing. Off of it, she struggles to just walk somewhere without falling."

Strong captured her second successive district championship by breezing through the field in the Class 2 District 1 affair Feb. 11 at Northwest High in Cedar Hill.

She won her first two matches with pins in 15 and 68 seconds before recording an impressive 16-0 technical fall triumph over Eureka High senior Florida Niyokusenga in the title match.

Strong improved her record to 41-2 with the triumphs and carries the role as one of the favorites to reach the championship match at the state tournament Friday-Saturday at Mizzou Arena.

That is if Strong can get to Columbia without incident.

"I tend to trip a lot," Strong said. "Clumsy would be a good word."

Strong's antics are legendary at the Clarkson Valley-based school. Her signature faux pas came two years ago at the district meet in St. Clair, where she took an aggressive fall down a couple of rows of bleachers for no apparent reason.

"Her teammates never let her forget it that one," Torgoley said.

Strong laughs at her lack of coordination outside of wrestling.

So do the other members of the squad.

"I've seen her run into things and fall over for no reason," senior Alyssa Washington said. "It's like she has a different mindset off of the mat."

Strong has never been injured while falling or tripping and she takes a light-hearted approach to her foibles.

"I don't pay attention when I'm walking and stuff like that," Strong said. "I'm always thinking about other things and not worrying about where I'm going."

Those stumbles never happen once the match begins.

"When I get on the mat, it's like a different world," Strong said.

Strong can take over a match in the blink of an eye. Her quickness and ability to sense an opponent's move makes her super deadly. She sports a 62-8 record over the last two years with 44 pins.

Last season, Strong became the first female wrestler at Marquette to win a district crown. She went on the finish second at state in the 141-pound division. Strong was pinned by Park Hill South standout Maddie Kubicki, who recorded her third successive unbeaten season

That runner-up effort has helped Strong to an impressive regular season campaign this time around. Both of her losses came against Fort Osage senior Haley Ward, who is 47-0. The two could meet in the championship match Saturday.

"I went into the last two matches against her not too confident in my abilities," Strong said. "This time, I'm just going to go out, have fun and wrestle the way I know I can."

Torgoley feels Strong is at the top of her game

"She's an animal, she's just non-stop pressure against her opponent all the time," Torgoley said. "It doesn't matter the position, whether she's on top or not. She doesn't give anyone a second to breathe. It's like that in practice too."

Strong, who also practices Judo and Jujitsu, took up wrestling as a freshman.

It didn't take long to see she had a natural gift.

"You can tell, she loves every minute of being out there," Washington said.

Strong was a top-notch soccer player in middle school and played for two years on the high school level as well.

"Back in the eighth grade, I was hoping and dreaming I'd end up playing soccer in college," Strong recalled. "It's pretty crazy how your life can change. Now, wrestling is way better. This is what I want to do."

Strong will continue her career on the NCAA Division I level at Lindenwood University.

But first, she has some unfinished business at the state meet.

"There's not a better way to go out than being a state champion," Strong said.