Girls wrestling state tournament spotlight: Liberty's Stevenson parlays experience against boys into another championship berth

“It’s great to see a whole tournament just for girls,” Stevenson said. “I keep telling all the girls I know how great the sport is and that they should try it. They used to tell me, ‘It’s not for us.'

"Now, we can see that’s completely wrong.”

Stevenson decided to give the sport a shot after wrestling around with her younger brother Kyler in the living room of their Wentzville home.

“I told myself, 'I could do this for a living,'” she joked.

Stevenson finished third in the district tournament last season, winning five successive matches after dropping her opener. She was a one-girl team in 2019, but this year she was joined by two others — Lillia Clay and Elektra Lowe — making the Eagles an actual team.

For now, Stevenson is focused on getting a top six finish and a medal at state. She would also consider wrestling in college should the opportunity arise.

“I’ve had so much fun with this,” she said. “I don’t want it to end.”

Haynes is certain that Stevenson is going to come up big at the three-day state tournament.

"Right now, she's on fire," he said. "And she's such a gamer. Last year it was all a new experience, the big arena, the lights. She knows what to expect and over the last few weeks she's been wrestling at the highest level she's been at all year."