Girls wrestling state tournament spotlight: Liberty's Stevenson parlays experience against boys into another championship berth

WENTZVILLE — Janna Stevenson thought long and hard about giving up wrestling several times during her freshman and sophomore seasons at Liberty High.
She did not win a single match over the two-year period.
Then it occurred to her that she was not supposed to come out on top.
Wrestling exclusively against boys, the odds were stacked against the neophyte in her first experience on the mat.
“They were so physically strong, I didn’t have much of a chance,” she recalled. “But I had to stick with it. I wasn’t about to quit.”
Stevenson is glad she stayed the course.
The two-plus years of beatings finally paid off as Stevenson won the 187-pound championship at the Class 1 District 2 tournament on Feb. 8 at Holt High.
Stevenson pinned Francis Howell senor Alyssa Miller at 2 minutes and 25 seconds to advance to the state tournament February 20-22 at Mizzou Arena in Columbia.
The senior will be making her second trip to state in as many years since the Missouri High School Activities Association sanctioned wrestling for girls last season.
Stevenson, who takes a 14-3 mark to Columbia, is simply happy to have a tournament of her own after mixing it up with the opposite sex during her formative years.
“I was going against really big guys, who were physical," she said. "It was an experience that I'm glad I went through. It taught me to be aggressive and work harder for things."
Normally girls in the lighter weights can hold their own against guys. But Stevenson wrestled in the second-heaviest division against bigger, larger opponents.
Stevenson weighed 201 pounds as a freshman and went up against guys in the 220-pound division.
"She took plenty of lumps," Liberty coach Kevin Haynes said. "But she wasn't scared. She just went out there and went after it."
Almost all of her losses came via a pin — usually in the first minute of the match.
Yet the two seasons against guys made the transition to battling with girls much easier.
“I knew I wasn't going to win, but I decided for experience that I'd better stay at it,” she said. "I lost a bunch of weight because of wrestling — and that was plus."
No one enjoyed the girls initial state tournament more than Stevenson did last year. She watched like a proud parent as the girls shared the stage with the boys in front of large crowds on championship Saturday.
Even though she lost both of her matches and made an early exit, she was thrilled to see her fellow girls battling it out in a big-time atmosphere.
“It’s great to see a whole tournament just for girls,” Stevenson said. “I keep telling all the girls I know how great the sport is and that they should try it. They used to tell me, ‘It’s not for us.'
"Now, we can see that’s completely wrong.”
Stevenson decided to give the sport a shot after wrestling around with her younger brother Kyler in the living room of their Wentzville home.
“I told myself, 'I could do this for a living,'” she joked.
Stevenson finished third in the district tournament last season, winning five successive matches after dropping her opener. She was a one-girl team in 2019, but this year she was joined by two others — Lillia Clay and Elektra Lowe — making the Eagles an actual team.
For now, Stevenson is focused on getting a top six finish and a medal at state. She would also consider wrestling in college should the opportunity arise.
“I’ve had so much fun with this,” she said. “I don’t want it to end.”
Haynes is certain that Stevenson is going to come up big at the three-day state tournament.
"Right now, she's on fire," he said. "And she's such a gamer. Last year it was all a new experience, the big arena, the lights. She knows what to expect and over the last few weeks she's been wrestling at the highest level she's been at all year."