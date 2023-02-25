COLUMBIA, Mo. — Ali Haiser learned a painful lesson.

The Marquette senior waltzed into the state tournament with an unbeaten record two years ago while competing for Lebanon High.

She was quickly sent packing after a pair of losses.

"I felt like I had a lot of pressure on myself," Haiser said. "At that time, I didn't know how far I was able to push myself. Ultimately, I let my emptions get in the way."

Haiser got a huge measure of revenge this season.

The 170-pounder closed out an unbeaten campaign by pinning Oak Park junior Nevaeh Wardlow in 85 season to claim the belt.

Haiser finished with a 44-0 mark.

Her gold medal performance spurred the Mustangs to a second-place finish in the team standings with 105 points.

Lebanon won the crown with 134.5 points. Liberty-Kansas City was third with 97.

Haiser led a strong, overall team effort.

The Mustangs qualified seven wrestlers for the state meet at Mizzou Arena and all seven won at least one match.

Seniors Haiser, Rebecca Strong, Alyssa Washington and Maddy Barton all reached the semifinal round.

"This is absolutely unbelievable," Marquette coach Sean Torgoley said. "You can't put it into words. It hasn't sunk in yet."

Marquette grabbed the first team trophy in the history of the program.

"This is something we can all be proud about," Washington said.

Haiser capped off a roller-coaster career in style. She missed all of her junior season due to knee injury that required surgery.

"It was hard seeing a sport that I love and not being able to be a part of it," Haiser said. "But, it boosted my passion for the sport. It made my drive to come back even stronger."

Haiser said the rehab from her knee injury, the second of her career, was long and difficult.

"At first, I didn't really care about winning or losing," Haiser said. "I just wanted to get back to wrestling, be back on the mat."

Haiser credits practice partner Strong with helping her return to form.

"She pushed me to be the person and the wrestler I am today," Haiser said. "We push each other constantly and she is the real reason I'm here."

Strong finished second at 155 pounds losing to Fort Osage senior Haley Ward 9-0. Ward (51-0) finished her illustrious career as a four-time state champion.

Washington also finished as a runner-up, falling to unbeaten Catherine Dutton of Willard at 235 pounds.

"This is the kind of thing that's going to help boost our program even more," Torgoley said. "I'm so proud."