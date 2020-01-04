Han helps Holt capture Wonder Woman team title with gold medal effort

Holt used its depth to rack up 162 points. Lebanon was second (146.5) followed by defending champion Northwest Cedar Hill (132), St. Charles (129.5) and Lafayette (112).

The toughest tournament in the regular season featured 908 matches with eight of the 11 returning state champions in the field.

None looked stronger than Han, who compiled a 26-0 record on the way to last year's state crown. She disposed of Lebanon sophomore Antionna Cunningham with a pin 2 minutes, 54 seconds into the contest.

The title bout was a rematch of last year's state championship tussle, which Han won via technical fall.

Han improved to 13-1 with five successive falls in the tournament. She used a move called the "barbed wire," to finish off Cunningham midway through the second period.

"Coach called out for me to do it," Han said. "I was just following instructions."

Despite the strong current form, Han is still haunted by her one loss, which came by forfeit when she wasn't allowed to continue against Fort Zumwalt West. Han sat out for two weeks and has been on fire ever since returning.

"I want to make up for it," Han said. "Getting a loss, that's never fun no matter how it happens."