Holt's Compton takes long road to state; Washington captures District 2 title

WENTZVILLE — Sleep-deprived does not begin to describe how Holt senior Reese Compton entered North Point gymnasium Sunday.

A state qualifier each of her first three seasons, Compton suffered a shocking quarterfinal loss Saturday night in the District 2 girls wrestling championships and faced a long, difficult road through a consolation bracket Sunday for a return trip to the state meet.

She also went to sleep sitting on 99 wins in her career.

“It was so stressful,” Compton said. “I went to bed freaking out, but I kept telling myself that I was going to state.”

Compton won four successive matches Sunday, including her milestone 100th win, and captured the third-place medal by pinning Blair Oaks junior Alayna Rolling, the wrestler who defeated her the previous day.

“She’s a senior so it was pure determination,” Holt coach Chris Kyle said. “She’s got the right tools and we just helped her zone in on what the job was, which was one match at a time and taking care of business.”

Compton joined three other Holt wrestlers, including 149-pound champion Maria Slaughter, as state qualifiers for Holt. Wrestlers who earned first- through fourth-place medals qualified for the state meet, which is scheduled for Feb. 17-19 at Mizzou Arena in Columbia.

Washington won the 48-team tournament with 146 points, edging Holt by a single point to capture its second consecutive district team championship. Francis Howell Central, which received a championship performance from undefeated senior Kennedy Eggering at 235 pounds, placed third with 138.5 points.

Washington will send five wrestlers to Columbia, led by sophomore Annelise Obermark, who pinned Timberland junior Ariana Finn to claim the 135-pound title. Obermark (40-8), who joined the Blue Jays’ cross-country team in the fall to improve her stamina, pinned all five opponents to earn her first trip to state.

Sophomore Kendra Bliss, senior Shelby Whitacre and junior Paytin Welsh each won in the “blood round” by first period pin to push the Blue Jays into the lead in the team standings.

For Washington coach Josh Ohm, the combination of pins and effort up and down the lineup contributed to the first-place team plaque.

“Every match counts, so it’s not only our (state) qualifiers, every girl played a part in this,” Ohm said.

North Point sophomore Cassidy Benwell electrified the home crowd with a district title at 120 pounds.

Benwell cruised to a 9-0 lead after two periods but found herself on her back and nearly pinned midway through the third period.

“When I was on my back, I knew that I had to focus on my positioning and I needed to go finish this,” Benwell said.

She recovered, reversed and pinned Boonville sophomore Audrionnah Donahue to earn the first district championship in North Point wrestling history and a lap around the gym wearing the North Point “pin chain.”

Liberty junior Caroline Ward faced a similar harrowing moment in the 194-pound championship when Tipton junior Lily Burns scored a reversal with 10 seconds remaining to tie the match.

“I knew I had to work harder and that I was not going to let her do that to me again,” Ward said. “It was so much adrenaline. I was tired, but I conditioned all season for this.”

Ward recovered, and in the third overtime, rolled Burns onto her back, scored a near fall and captured the title.

Timberland junior Kate Cooper continued her outstanding season by conquering a brutal 105-pound bracket whose semifinalists had a combined record of 128-15.

Cooper, who did not place at state last season, faced wrestlers of all different styles at districts, and enters the final tournament of the season with confidence.

“I’m really excited. I put in a lot of work this year, and I think my results will be a lot different than they were last year,” Cooper said.

Troy freshman Zoey Haney was one of five freshmen to capture district titles, defeating Maddie Dauber of Marceline by second period pin in the 100-pound final.

At the conclusion of the match, Haney jumped into the arms of her mother Angelique, who also serves as a coach.

“Over the last six months, I’ve actually been on the mat with her, giving her a partner to wrestle with,” Angelique Haney said. “Seeing how much my getting beat up has paid off on the mat for her is huge.”

Other winners included South Callaway sophomore Dalayana Hargis (110), Southern Boone sophomore Callie Bergthold (115), Jefferson City freshman Alexis Dunwiddle (125), Capital City freshman Jacinda Espinosa (130), Palmyra freshman Ellyse Lorenson (141) and freshman Riley Howell (159) and senior Oscarina Jackson (174) of Brookfield.