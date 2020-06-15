Illinois to offer girls wrestling at championship level in 2021

Illinois will adopt high school girls wrestling at the championship level when competition kicks off during the 2021-22 season.
The Illinois High School Association board of directors on Monday approved a recommendation from the wrestling advisory committee to sanction an individual girls wrestling state tournament by a unanimous 10-0 vote.
“I commend the Board on their vision to further the IHSA mission by continuing to seek out more participation opportunities for high school students in Illinois," IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said in a statement. "Participation in high school girls wrestling has grown significantly over the past few years, and we expect this announcement will only help increase that momentum here in Illinois.”
The date, location and makeup of a tournament are undecided, Anderson added.
According to the National Federation of State High School Associations, 676 girls from IHSA member schools participated in wrestling last season. Because girls wrestling is not a sanctioned sport within the association, girls have not been permitted to wrestle for state championships in the past and have often had to wrestle against boys throughout most of the season.
There is interest among girls from area schools east of the Mississippi, including Belleville East freshmen Wendy Washington and Kiara Ganey. Washington, who wrestles at 152 pounds, and Ganey, who wrestles at 182 pounds, competed with the boys last season and would've been state qualifiers had association guidelines allowed it.
"I think this is great (news)," said Belleville East wrestling coach Maurice Brown, who believes there will be a growing interest in girls wrestling at his school. "They're giving girls opportunities to compete against girls. I think this is a tremendous step in the right direction."
Without the official sanctioning of girls wrestling by the IHSA, the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association (IWCOA) stepped in and provided a state championship-level tournament for girls starting in 2017. Kaylee Foster (146 pounds) and Brook Holt (156 pounds) of Belleville West as well as Althoff's Genae Sampracht (106) won individual championships at the inaugural meet.
Belleville West's Sabrina King (122 pounds), Alton's Khalila Hughes (146 pounds) and Althoff's Grace Kristoff (156 pounds) won championships in 2018.
O'Fallon's Abby Pilkington (101 pounds) and Lailani Addison (220 pounds) qualified to compete this season before the tournament was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. They plan to compete for the Panthers
"I love that we're going to be creating that opportunity for females to able to wrestle in their own category," O'Fallon athletics director Todd Moeller said.
The IWCOA initially created a boys state tournament 24 years ago to give more opportunities to freshmen and sophomores who did not make it to the individual state tournament at the State Farm Center in Champaign. The IWCOA has since been a strong proponent of promoting the sport in Illinois.
Washington and Ganey also qualified to compete at the IWCOA meet this season. Now, they're looking forward to competing for medals at the IHSA state meet in the near future.
"I think they're really excited about that opportunity," Baker said.
