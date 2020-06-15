Illinois to offer girls wrestling at championship level in 2021

Illinois will adopt high school girls wrestling at the championship level when competition kicks off during the 2021-22 season.

The Illinois High School Association board of directors on Monday approved a recommendation from the wrestling advisory committee to sanction an individual girls wrestling state tournament by a unanimous 10-0 vote.

“I commend the Board on their vision to further the IHSA mission by continuing to seek out more participation opportunities for high school students in Illinois," IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said in a statement. "Participation in high school girls wrestling has grown significantly over the past few years, and we expect this announcement will only help increase that momentum here in Illinois.”

The date, location and makeup of a tournament are undecided, Anderson added.

According to the National Federation of State High School Associations, 676 girls from IHSA member schools participated in wrestling last season. Because girls wrestling is not a sanctioned sport within the association, girls have not been permitted to wrestle for state championships in the past and have often had to wrestle against boys throughout most of the season.