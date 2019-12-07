The inaugural Post-Dispatch All-Metro girls wrestler of the year earned the honor last season by rolling to a 35-0 record and the state championship at 167 pounds for the Dragons. Foeller pinned 31 of those opponents. In July, Foeller finished third at 180 pounds at the Junior Freestyle National Championships in Fargo. She posted a fifth-place finish in May at the U.S. Women's Nationals Junior Team Trials in Texas. In 2018, Foeller was the Under-16 national champion at 180 pounds and was second in the Junior Division. Ranked No. 2 nationally at 180 pounds by USA Wrestling.
