Kate Cooper, senior, Timberland

Kate Cooper, Timberland

Kate Cooper, Timberland wrestling

Won the 105-pound Missouri state title as a junior with a 30-3 record. The Gateway Athletic Conference girls wrestler of the year, Cooper won a GAC tournament title to join her brother Chance Cooper as the first brother-sister duo to accomplish that feat. She won the Lafayette Fred Ross Invitational, the District 2 title and won the state championship with two tech falls and two pins, including a second period pin over Audrey Scherer of Lindbergh in the title match. Cooper is 44-9 in her two seasons of high school wrestling.



News