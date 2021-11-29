 Skip to main content
Kennedy Eggering, senior, Francis Howell Central
Kennedy Eggering, senior, Francis Howell Central

Kennedy Eggering, Francis Howell Central

Kennedy Eggering, Francis Howell Central wrestling

A three-sport athlete, Eggering earned a sixth-place medal in the Missouri wrestling state championships last season at 235 pounds. Don’t blink during an Eggering match. She won a District 3 title with pins in 12 seconds and 23 seconds, and after impressive performances at events such as Scholastic Duals this summer, is ranked No. 15 nationally at 225 pounds. Eggering also was a 2019 state semifinalist in volleyball and a 2021 state qualifier in track and field (shot put).

