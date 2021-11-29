 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kiara Ganey, junior, Belleville East
0 comments

Kiara Ganey, junior, Belleville East

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Kiara Ganey, Belleville East

Kiara Ganey, Belleville East wrestling

Girls wrestling has arrived in Illinois, and Ganey is ready to compete in the inaugural IHSA girls state championships. Ranked No. 3 nationally at 200 pounds, Ganey placed second in the 16-under division of the Junior Cadet National Championships in Fargo and was the only wrestler to score points against the eventual champion, No. 1-ranked Sabrina Nauss of Michigan, in the 180-pound weight class. Ganey joins junior Wendy Washington as experienced girls wrestlers for the Lancers.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

5 players to watch this season in boys high school basketball

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News