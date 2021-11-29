Kiara Ganey, junior, Belleville East

Girls wrestling has arrived in Illinois, and Ganey is ready to compete in the inaugural IHSA girls state championships. Ranked No. 3 nationally at 200 pounds, Ganey placed second in the 16-under division of the Junior Cadet National Championships in Fargo and was the only wrestler to score points against the eventual champion, No. 1-ranked Sabrina Nauss of Michigan, in the 180-pound weight class. Ganey joins junior Wendy Washington as experienced girls wrestlers for the Lancers.