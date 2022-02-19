Lafayette's Cole caps off unbeaten career with fourth state title

COLUMBIA, Mo. — As she gazed from the top of the podium, a feat she's quite familiar with, the emotions Faith Cole felt were just a bit different.

The emotions were quite a bit bigger and threatened to overwhelm the 110-pound Lafayette High senior wrestler.

But as Cole took in the standing ovation Saturday from a packed Mizzou Arena audience during the final session of the Missouri girls wrestling state championships, she was comforted despite a familiar weight on her leg.

"Jonathan" the T-Rex was with her.

"I wasn't sure if I was able to take photos with him on the podium because I didn't want to mess with MSHSAA's rules, but I'm so glad he got to be in my picture," Cole said of her stuffed animal. "That means a ton to me as a wrestler."

Cole completed her unbeaten career at Lafayette with her fourth consecutive state championship with a second-round pin of Mid-Buchanan senior Haley Sampson in the 110-pound championship match.

With a completed high school record of 117-0, Cole is Missouri's first girls wrestler with a four-year unbeaten career. Missouri's first season of girls wrestling as a championship sport was Cole's freshman season of 2018-19.

Liberty-KC's Jeremiah Reno achieved the impressive feat on the boys side from 2018-21.

"The first time I saw an undefeated four-time state champion was Reno and I wanted that so bad," Cole said. "Whenever I saw the standing ovation he got, I got so excited, I hope I'm able to accomplish that. It just hit me then like, 'Oh my gosh, I just did it.' "

"Jonathan" became a fixture for Cole last year as she suffered through injuries while training for international tournaments. It got to the point where the fearless 110-pounder found herself in some dark places mentality.

"I was having a really hard time," Cole said. "I was out of town all summer, training for Pan (American), Disney Duals, Fargo and (the stuffed animal) just became an emotional support fixture because my family wasn't around, my boyfriend wasn't around and my friends weren't around me a ton. It became a symbol for my team that we're all in this together."

Cole said going through therapy and having Jonathan with her helped her fight through tough moments.

So of course Jonathan was going to be there as Cole completed her unbeaten career Saturday.

"We had me listed as the head coach, the staff as assistant and Jonathan because he's part of it now," Lafayette coach Kayla Walker said.

Cole went about her business as she had for four years.

She relentlessly attacked Sampson, getting multiple takedowns in the first period before swinging her around to get a pin at the 2-minute, 56-second mark.

"No doubt in my mind that she'd win the state championship," Walker said. "Her head is so focused on it and I knew nothing was going to stop that."

After getting the victory, Walker tossed Jonathan to Cole for the celebration in the ring.

"She's so coachable and she always strives for more," Walker said. "She's an absolute dream."

Cole had a simple message for anyone who may have battled what she slogged through last year.

"Life is tough and it hits people differently, but I finally hit that point where I was able to ask for help," Cole said. "Everyone should ask for help. It makes a difference."

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.