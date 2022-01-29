Lindbergh's Scherer stays on the hunt for state title

WELDON SPRING — Audrey Scherer likes to call it "One eye Friday."
That's the day when the Lindbergh High sophomore wrestler goes to school without the normal ocular prosthesis in her right eye.
"Just for fun," Scherer says.
Scherer was born with microphthalmia, a developmental disorder in which one eye doesn't fully develop.
The rare condition has not slowed her down at all.
Scherer continued a magical season Saturday by winning the 105-pound championship of the Kyle Thrasher Invitational at Francis Howell High.
She pinned junior Sophia Miller of Francis Howell Central at the 3-minute 44-second mark to improve to 31-2.
Scherer's performance was a highlight of the prestigious 21-team tournament.
Francis Howell Central won the team crown with 175 points. Holt grabbed second (168.5), followed by Lafayette (144), Marquette (122) and Parkway South (118.5).
Scherer is on fire in her quest for a second successive berth in the state championship match. She lost to Ashlyn Eli of Nixa 8-2 in the final at 102 pounds last season.
That runner-up finish has added fuel to her fire.
"I feel like I'm wrestling pretty well, but I know I can get better," Scherer said. "I can't just stop and say, 'OK, I'm good enough.' I'll never do that, you can always get better."
Scherer has met her situation head on.
"For me it's just normal, it's how I live," Scherer said. "That's just the way I see. It's just me, Audrey with one eye."
Scherer said her vision does not slow her down on the mat and since she has been this way since birth, she has no idea what life would be like with vision in both eyes.
Yet she does have one small fear.
"It's not a big worry, but sometimes I wonder what I would do if my good eye gets poked," Scherer said. "If it happens, I'll deal with it."
Terry, her father, said his daughter has gone through life without any problems or difficulties.
"I think she embraces it," Terry said. "It hasn't slowed her down one bit — in anything."
Lindbergh girls wrestling coach Derryan Derrough said Scherer sets a great example for her teammates.
"She one of our best wrestlers — and one of our best people," Derrough noted.
Scherer's two losses have come to Timberland junior Kate Cooper. The two might face off sometime during the state tournament next month.
Parkway South junior Kadance Coffin recorded the fastest win of the meet by pinning Jailyn Ebert of Fort Zumwalt North in just 26 seconds in the 110-pound title affair.
"I panic a lot before my matches," said Coffin, who improved to 29-7. "I have bad anxiety, I've had it for a while. I talk to my coaches right before and usually that helps me settle down."
It worked Saturday as Coffin wasted little time.
Howell Central received first-place finishes from Stevie Lupo (120), Alanah Braun (194) and Kennedy Eggering (235) to grab the team crown.
The Spartans claimed their fifth tournament title this season to go along with championships in the GAC meet, St. Charles Invitational, Fort Zumwalt East Invitational and Liberty Invitational.
Lupo got the ball rolling with a 9-2 win over Mari Blumenthal of Marquette in the championship match.
"I was finally happy that all my work paid off," Lupo said. "This definitely helps with confidence. It was nice to get back out and do so well."
Howell Central has depth with 20 girls in the program. The Spartans will have serious threats in 13 of the 14 weight classes at the district tournament Saturday at North Point High.
Eggering improved to 37-0 in winning the largest class.
"These are all training matches for the next couple weekends," Central coach Kurt Kruse. "In our room, we have a great environment and our kids are buying in. I can't ask for more than that."
Holt junior Maria Slaughter pushed her record to 34-1 by pinning Seraphina Blackmon of Lafayette in 3:52 at 149 pounds. Blackmon pinned Slaughter in the third-place match at state last season at 137.
Slaughter was selected as the outstanding wrestler of the meet.
Kyle Thrasher girls wrestling tournament
Maria Slaughter of Holt gets the reversal on Seraphina Blackmon of Lafayette in the Kyle Thrasher Memorial girls wrestling tournament at Francis Howell High School in Weldon Spring, Missouri on Saturday, January 29, 2022.
Paul Baillargeon
Emily Neumann of Eureka takes down Rebecca Strong of Marquette in the 141 pound championship match in the Kyle Thrasher Memorial girls wrestling tournament at Francis Howell High School in Weldon Spring, Missouri on Saturday, January 29, 2022. Paul Baillargeon, Special to
Paul Baillargeon
Kailey Benson of Francis Howell Central takes down Reese Compton of Holt in the 115 pound championship match in the Kyle Thrasher Memorial girls wrestling tournament at Francis Howell High School in Weldon Spring, Missouri on Saturday, January 29, 2022. Paul Baillargeon, Special to
Paul Baillargeon
Kailey Benson of Francis Howell Central ( left ) loses her grip on Reese Compton of Holt in the 115 pound championship match in the Kyle Thrasher Memorial girls wrestling tournament at Francis Howell High School in Weldon Spring, Missouri on Saturday, January 29, 2022. Paul Baillargeon, Special to
Paul Baillargeon
Kailey Benson of Francis Howell Central ( left ) and Reese Compton of Holt wrestle in the center of the mat in the 115 pound championship match in the Kyle Thrasher Memorial girls wrestling tournament at Francis Howell High School in Weldon Spring, Missouri on Saturday, January 29, 2022. Paul Baillargeon, Special to
Paul Baillargeon
Stevie Lupo of Francis Howell Central rolls Mari Bluementhal of Marquette on her back in the championship match in the 120 pound division in the Kyle Thrasher Memorial girls wrestling tournament at Francis Howell High School in Weldon Spring, Missouri on Saturday, January 29, 2022. Paul Baillargeon, Special to
Paul Baillargeon
Stevie Lupo of Francis Howell Central rolls around Mari Bluementhal of Marquette in the championship match in the 120 pound division in the Kyle Thrasher Memorial girls wrestling tournament at Francis Howell High School in Weldon Spring, Missouri on Saturday, January 29, 2022. Paul Baillargeon, Special to
Paul Baillargeon
Maria Slaughter of Holt reverses and get on top of Seraphina Blackmon of Lafayette in the Kyle Thrasher Memorial girls wrestling tournament at Francis Howell High School in Weldon Spring, Missouri on Saturday, January 29, 2022. Paul Baillargeon, Special to
Paul Baillargeon
Maria Slaughter of Holt pins Seraphina Blackmon of Lafayette in the Kyle Thrasher Memorial girls wrestling tournament at Francis Howell High School in Weldon Spring, Missouri on Saturday, January 29, 2022. Paul Baillargeon, Special to
Paul Baillargeon
Marissa Sanabria of Holt ( left) sizes up Nadia Middendorf of Parkway South in the championship match in the 125 division in the Kyle Thrasher Memorial girls wrestling tournament at Francis Howell High School in Weldon Spring, Missouri on Saturday, January 29, 2022. Paul Baillargeon, Special to
Paul Baillargeon
Marissa Sanabria of Holt ( left) takes down Nadia Middendorf of Parkway South in the championship match in the 125 division in the Kyle Thrasher Memorial girls wrestling tournament at Francis Howell High School in Weldon Spring, Missouri on Saturday, January 29, 2022. Paul Baillargeon, Special to
Paul Baillargeon
Audrey Scherer of Lindbergh wrestles Sophia Miller of Francis Howell Central in a 105 pound championship match in the Kyle Thrasher Memorial girls wrestling tournament at Francis Howell High School in Weldon Spring, Missouri on Saturday, January 29, 2022.
Paul Baillargeon
Audrey Scherer of Lindbergh wrestles Sophia Miller of Francis Howell Central in a 105 pound championship match in the Kyle Thrasher Memorial girls wrestling tournament at Francis Howell High School in Weldon Spring, Missouri on Saturday, January 29, 2022. Paul Baillargeon, Special to
Paul Baillargeon
Audrey Scherer of Lindbergh raises her hand in victory in a 105 pound championship match in the Kyle Thrasher Memorial girls wrestling tournament at Francis Howell High School in Weldon Spring, Missouri on Saturday, January 29, 2022. Paul Baillargeon, Special to
Paul Baillargeon
Audrey Scherer of Lindbergh takes Sophia Miller of Francis Howell Central to the mat in a 105 pound championship match in the Kyle Thrasher Memorial girls wrestling tournament at Francis Howell High School in Weldon Spring, Missouri on Saturday, January 29, 2022. Paul Baillargeon, Special to
Paul Baillargeon
Sophia miller of Francis Howell Central bridges on her neck to avoid being flipped by Audrey Scherer of Lindbergh in the championship match on the 105 pound division in the Kyle Thrasher Memorial girls wrestling tournament at Francis Howell High School in Weldon Spring, Missouri on Saturday, January 29, 2022. Paul Baillargeon, Special to
Paul Baillargeon
Seraphina Blackmon of Lafayette takes down Maria Slaughter of Holt in the 149 pound championship match in the Kyle Thrasher Memorial girls wrestling tournament at Francis Howell High School in Weldon Spring, Missouri on Saturday, January 29, 2022. Paul Baillargeon, Special to
Paul Baillargeon
Seraphina Blackmon of Lafayette takes down Maria Slaughter of Holt in the 149 pound championship match in the Kyle Thrasher Memorial girls wrestling tournament at Francis Howell High School in Weldon Spring, Missouri on Saturday, January 29, 2022. Paul Baillargeon, Special to
Paul Baillargeon
Maddy Barton of Marquette raises her hands in victory in the 130 pound division in the Kyle Thrasher Memorial girls wrestling tournament at Francis Howell High School in Weldon Spring, Missouri on Saturday, January 29, 2022. Paul Baillargeon, Special to
Paul Baillargeon
Audrey Scherer of Lindbergh has her hand raised in victory in the 105-pound championship match in the Kyle Thrasher Memorial girls wrestling tournament at Francis Howell High School in Weldon Spring, Missouri on Saturday, January 29, 2022. Paul Baillargeon, Special to
Paul Baillargeon
Mari Bluenthal of Marquette ( left ) sizes up Stevie Lupo of Francis Howell CCentral in the championship match of the 120 pound division in the Kyle Thrasher Memorial girls wrestling tournament at Francis Howell High School in Weldon Spring, Missouri on Saturday, January 29, 2022. Paul Baillargeon, Special to
Paul Baillargeon
Kandance Coffin of Parkway South grabs a leg in an attempt to take down of Jailyn Ebert of Fort Zumwalt North in the 110 pound championship match in the Kyle Thrasher Memorial girls wrestling tournament at Francis Howell High School in Weldon Spring, Missouri on Saturday, January 29, 2022. Paul Baillargeon, Special to
Paul Baillargeon
Kandance Coffin of Parkway South takes down of Jailyn Ebert of Fort Zumwalt North in the 110 pound championship match in the Kyle Thrasher Memorial girls wrestling tournament at Francis Howell High School in Weldon Spring, Missouri on Saturday, January 29, 2022. Paul Baillargeon, Special to
Paul Baillargeon
Marissa Sanabria of Holt is thrown to the mat by Nadia Middendorf of Parkway South in the championship match in the 125 division in the Kyle Thrasher Memorial girls wrestling tournament at Francis Howell High School in Weldon Spring, Missouri on Saturday, January 29, 2022. Paul Baillargeon, Special to
Paul Baillargeon
Janiah Jones of Parkway South on top pushes Toby Goertz of Lafayette head to the mat in the Kyle Thrasher Memorial girls wrestling tournament at Francis Howell High School in Weldon Spring, Missouri on Saturday, January 29, 2022. Paul Baillargeon, Special to
Paul Baillargeon
Janiah Jones of Parkway South keeps Toby Goertz of Lafayette down in the Kyle Thrasher Memorial girls wrestling tournament at Francis Howell High School in Weldon Spring, Missouri on Saturday, January 29, 2022. Paul Baillargeon, Special to
Paul Baillargeon
Janiah Jones of Parkway South raises her hands after defeating Toby Goertz of Lafayette in the Kyle Thrasher Memorial girls wrestling tournament at Francis Howell High School in Weldon Spring, Missouri on Saturday, January 29, 2022. Paul Baillargeon, Special to
Paul Baillargeon
Zoey Haney of Troy Buchanon (top) takes Lilly McCollum of Eureka to the mat in the 100 pound matchin the Kyle Thrasher Memorial girls wrestling tournament at Francis Howell High School in Weldon Spring, Missouri on Saturday, January 29, 2022. Paul Baillargeon, Special to
Paul Baillargeon
Emily Neumann of Eureka ( left ) takes the leg of Rebecca Strong of Marquette in an attempt to thrown her down to the mat in the 141 pound championship match in the Kyle Thrasher Memorial girls wrestling tournament at Francis Howell High School in Weldon Spring, Missouri on Saturday, January 29, 2022. Paul Baillargeon, Special to
Paul Baillargeon
Emily Neumann of Eureka lifts and throws Rebecca Strong of Marquette to the mat in the 141 pound championship match in the Kyle Thrasher Memorial girls wrestling tournament at Francis Howell High School in Weldon Spring, Missouri on Saturday, January 29, 2022. Paul Baillargeon, Special to
Paul Baillargeon
