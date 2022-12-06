Madeline Haynes, sophomore, Summit

Missouri state runner-up at 130 pounds as a freshman with a 45-1 record. Haynes won 45 successive matches and seven tournaments to begin her high school career before losing to Lebanon senior Quincy Glendenning in the state title match. This summer, Haynes became the first Summit girls wrestler to earn All-American status, placing seventh at 144 pounds in the 16-Under division at Fargo, and enters the season as the No. 24 wrestler in the nation at 144 pounds in the USA Wrestling rankings.