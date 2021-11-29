 Skip to main content
Maria Slaughter, junior, Holt
Maria Slaughter, junior, Holt

Maria Slaughter, Holt

Maria Slaughter, Holt wrestling

Placed second in the Missouri state championships as a freshman and fourth as a sophomore (137 pounds) while compiling a 63-8 record over two seasons. Since then, she placed second in the Freestyle division of the Adidas National Tournament in April, went 6-2 at Women’s Freestyle Duals in June and competed in both the 16-under and Junior Cadet National Championships in Fargo in July.

