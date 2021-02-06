McCluer North's Cosentino extends her shortened season by winning district title

WENTZVILLE — McCluer North senior Ella Cosentino had not won a match prior to the District 3 girls wrestling tournament.
After two weeks of virtual workouts, four days of practice and three matches — all losses — Cosentino found herself locked in a double overtime thriller Saturday with a chance to advance to sectionals.
“If you told me walking into that match that I would go into double overtime and come out on top, I would have laughed at you,” Cosentino said.
Cosentino summoned the stamina to pin top-seeded Elizabeth Brooksher of St. Charles 7 minutes and 45 seconds into their semifinal match and then went another six minutes to defeat Brooklyn Chambers of Fort Zumwalt West 12-8 to win the tournament’s 159-pound division at Holt High School.
Holt won the team championship with 203 points and had five district champions. St. Charles placed second, earning 139 points while crowning three district champions.
The top four individual finishers in each weight class earned a spot in Missouri’s Sectional 2 tournament Feb. 20 in Versailles. The top three finishers from each weight at the sectional tournament advance to the one-day state tournament March 9 at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence.
McCluer North students had been attending school virtually without any athletic competitions, but in late December coach Jake Lapinski received word winter sports soon may be permitted to start by the Ferguson-Florissant School District.
Lapinski guided wrestlers through virtual workouts for two weeks and on Jan. 19 received the green light to begin face-to-face practices.
“Eighty percent of the season was over,” Lapinski said. “We only practiced on the mat four times and then started wrestling matches.”
During that week of matches, Cosentino won as a result of a forfeit three times, but her third period pin against Jamilyn Bagby of Timberland in a district quarterfinal Friday was her first win against an actual opponent.
Cosentino followed up Saturday with two marathon matches that completely emptied her tank, including the double overtime victory against top-seeded Brooksher.
“I knew it was going to be a hard match, and I just told myself to go for it,” said Cosentino, who was a state qualifier and posted a 35-12 record last season.
Cosentino will be joined at the sectional tournament by McCluer North teammate Natalie Schaljo, who placed second at 122 pounds after losing by pin to Holt’s Marissa Sanabria.
A sophomore, Sanabria completed an impressive display of dominance as the third successive Holt wrestler to register a pin. She joined Reese Compton (112) and Reece Wilmes (117) as winners by fall and put Holt on the path to a team title.
“I just wanted to make it happen like my other teammates did,” Sanabria said. “This team is very supportive, and I love how we’re all there for each other.”
Two-time state champion Esther Han (142) and sophomore Maria Slaughter (137) also earned first-period pins for Holt, which will send nine wrestlers to sectionals.
“One of our goals is to win the district title and it’s a great accomplishment,” Holt coach Chris Kyle said. “Our girls came out on the attack and really pushed for it.”
Led by senior captain Sabrina King, St. Charles finished second in team points.
King improved her overall record to 26-0, with all her wins by pin after a victory over Ryen Ehling of Timberland in the title match.
“As a captain, I’m trying to keep everyone in high spirits, grinding on the right pace,” King said.
St. Charles junior Olivia Schiffer (174) and sophomore Alyssa King (102) also won individual district titles.
Timberland sophomore Kate Cooper was locked in a tie score with undefeated Sophia Miller of Francis Howell Central at 107 pounds when she turned her for a second period pin, prompting a burst of raw emotion.
“It’s been my goal to win something. I’ve been taking second and third at all my tournaments,” said Cooper, who is her first-year wrestling. “I don’t think I was more skilled, I just wanted it very bad. I put all my heart in it.”
Other winners included sophomore Lily Steigerwald of Francis Howell North at 127; senior Audrey McDonnell of Francis Howell at 151; senior Izabella Kidwell of Troy at 195; and junior Kennedy Eggering of Francis Howell Central at 235.
And for McCluer North’s Cosentino, the joy of being able to practice, compete and continue a wrestling season that almost never happened has her excited for the road ahead.
“I’m trying to go state and get a medal,” Cosentino said.