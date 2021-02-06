McCluer North's Cosentino extends her shortened season by winning district title

Lapinski guided wrestlers through virtual workouts for two weeks and on Jan. 19 received the green light to begin face-to-face practices.

“Eighty percent of the season was over,” Lapinski said. “We only practiced on the mat four times and then started wrestling matches.”

During that week of matches, Cosentino won as a result of a forfeit three times, but her third period pin against Jamilyn Bagby of Timberland in a district quarterfinal Friday was her first win against an actual opponent.

Cosentino followed up Saturday with two marathon matches that completely emptied her tank, including the double overtime victory against top-seeded Brooksher.

“I knew it was going to be a hard match, and I just told myself to go for it,” said Cosentino, who was a state qualifier and posted a 35-12 record last season.

Cosentino will be joined at the sectional tournament by McCluer North teammate Natalie Schaljo, who placed second at 122 pounds after losing by pin to Holt’s Marissa Sanabria.

A sophomore, Sanabria completed an impressive display of dominance as the third successive Holt wrestler to register a pin. She joined Reese Compton (112) and Reece Wilmes (117) as winners by fall and put Holt on the path to a team title.