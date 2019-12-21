Mehlville's Valleroy continues to dominate; Northwest Cedar Hill grabs team title

"Up until the last couple years, wrestling against guys was about the same as girls," Anna said. "But after the guys started to build muscle and get bigger, that's when it started to get harder."

Valleroy's one-sided wins have become commonplace, and somewhat boring. Gion is considering entering her in a couple boys tournaments down the road. This is the last year high school girls can wrestle against guys in Missouri.

"She needs challenges," her sister Emma said.

Valleroy displays her softer side when she occasionally brings out the video of her landmark state championship win in 2014.

"I get goose bumps," she said. "Then, I cry."

Northwest Cedar Hill took the team title in the prestigious 21-school affair with a whopping 208 points. Lafayette placed second (92), followed by Fulton (88), Mehlville (86) and McCluer North (78).

The Lions were led by senior Taylor Murphey, who took first at 135 pounds. Murphey improved to 5-0 win a pin of Mehlville sophomore Naida Abdijanovic at 1:58.

"This is just so exciting," Murphey said. "It will help me get a good seeding in tournaments down the road. And it's great for our team. We've got so much confidence now."