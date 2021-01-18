Mehlville's Abdijanovic makes most of limited opportunities on the mat

Mehlville junior Naida Abdijanovic is facing an uphill battle, but defeating insurmountable odds is kind of her thing.
When only two girls tried out for the Mehlville High girls wrestling team this year, it left the Panthers with few opportunities to compete in dual meets. At the Sheri Lance Duals at Summit High on Friday, several girls from opposing teams already had wrestled in more than 20 matches during the season.
Abdijanovic had wrestled in two.
“It makes me a little nervous, but I know what I’m capable of doing,” Abdijanovic said.
At the state tournament last season and in only her second year of wrestling, Abdijanovic showed she was capable of doing the unbelievable.
Pinned in her first match by Cierra Miller of Park Hill, Abdijanovic began a seemingly impossible path to the medal stand. She strung together five consecutive victories, culminating in a pin of Miller in the rematch to earn a third-place medal.
“Coming into state I was really nervous, and I wasn’t really expecting the best,” Abdijanovic said. “Unfortunately, I did lose my first match, but I calmed myself, kept my composure and got my head in the right place.”
Mehlville boys wrestling coach Adam Stern loves to retell the story of Abdijanovic’s feat to anyone willing to listen.
“That is the hardest route you can possibly take to get a medal,” Stern said. “I still brag to people that I had a girl who lost in the first round and wrestled back to third (place) and beat the girl who beat her in the first round.”
Abdijanovic wrestled in the 142-pound weight class last season but decided to drop to the 137-pound division this year, in part, to increase the challenges she would face.
“Last year, I wasn’t really getting that many matches at 142, and my coaches discussed with me that I might have better competition at 137 so I was down for that,” Abdijanovic said.
But with several Mehlville wrestlers opting out this season due to coronavirus concerns, only five boys and two girls remained. Abdijanovic and Abigail Pesselato are the only girls in the wrestling room and the Panthers have few opportunities to compete.
Abdijanovic summed up the situation with one optimistic phrase.
“Small team, big heart,” she said.
And Abdijanovic certainly has a heart for wrestling and a philosophical outlook on the lessons it can teach.
“I think that wrestling is a great sport. It prepares you for life’s struggles, no matter what it throws at you.” Abdijanovic said. “You don’t know who you’re going up against or what problems you might face during the match, but you take it on and do what you can.”
Abdijanovic also has met the challenges in the classroom. She was a straight-A student in the first semester, pushing her overall GPA above a 4.0. She also serves as a member of National Honor Society and the Earth Environmental Club and hopes to earn a scholarship and wrestle in college.
At practice, Stern marvels at her work ethic and coachability.
“She is one the hardest workers I’ve ever seen,” Stern said. “She is so good about taking instruction, implementing it, and making it better each match.”
District tournaments for girls wrestling are scheduled for Feb. 5-6. Sectionals will take place Feb. 20 and the state tournament will be a one-day event March 9 in Independence.
Stern said that more competitions for Mehlville are on the horizon prior to the postseason. After competing at both the Sheri Lance Duals at Summit and a dual meet tournament in Hillsboro last weekend, the Panthers are scheduled to take part in the Seckman Tournament on January 30.
“We’re hoping this month will be better in getting matches so she can start perfecting her skills against opponents,” Stern said.
But despite minimal live action, Abdijanovic can lean on her proven ability to battle through adversity when challenges arise in the upcoming postseason.