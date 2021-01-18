Mehlville's Abdijanovic makes most of limited opportunities on the mat

“That is the hardest route you can possibly take to get a medal,” Stern said. “I still brag to people that I had a girl who lost in the first round and wrestled back to third (place) and beat the girl who beat her in the first round.”

Abdijanovic wrestled in the 142-pound weight class last season but decided to drop to the 137-pound division this year, in part, to increase the challenges she would face.

“Last year, I wasn’t really getting that many matches at 142, and my coaches discussed with me that I might have better competition at 137 so I was down for that,” Abdijanovic said.

But with several Mehlville wrestlers opting out this season due to coronavirus concerns, only five boys and two girls remained. Abdijanovic and Abigail Pesselato are the only girls in the wrestling room and the Panthers have few opportunities to compete.

Abdijanovic summed up the situation with one optimistic phrase.

“Small team, big heart,” she said.

And Abdijanovic certainly has a heart for wrestling and a philosophical outlook on the lessons it can teach.