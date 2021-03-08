 Skip to main content
Missouri girls wrestling area state qualifiers
Brentwood

102: Zoe Arrindell, senior, 10-2

De Soto

174: Jaycee Foeller, senior, 36-0

Eureka

102: Lilly McCollum, sophomore, 28-5

112: Cora Skaggs, junior, 25-10

235: Mari Lopez, senior, 28-5

Festus

112: Kirsten Klein, junior, 26-4

122: Lauren Mills, sophomore, 30-7

Fort Zumwalt North

159: Carleigh Jones, junior, 10-7

174: Alana Vogt, senior, 26-5

Fort Zumwalt West

143: Jessie Deane, junior, 17-3

Fox

235: Faith Spicer, sophomore, 6-8

Francis Howell

151: Audrey McDonnell, senior, 17-0

195: Lilly Murphy, freshman, 8-6

Francis Howell Central

107: Sophia Miller, sophomore, 12-2

235: Kennedy Eggering, junior, 9-3

Francis Howell North

127: Lily Steigerwald, sophomore, 12-2

Holt

112: Reese Compton, junior, 22-4

122: Marissa Sanabria, sophomore, 30-2

137: Maria Slaughter, sophomore, 33-1

143: Esther Han, junior, 30-1

159: Monica Thies, senior, 25-7

Kirkwood

159: Emma Schreiber, senior, 12-2

Lafayette

107: Faith Cole, junior, 33-0

117: Shayla Wade, sophomore, 20-14

132: Sophia Scheller, senior, 20-6

137: Seraphina Blackmon, junior, 29-5

159: Josette Partney, senior, 33-0

Lindbergh

102: Audrey Scherer, freshman, 35-2

159: Elise Falcetti, senior, 39-2

McCluer North

122: Natalie Schaljo, senior, 11-3

159: Elisabeth Cosentino, senior, 8-3

Mehlville

137: Naida Abdijanovic, junior, 22-3

Northwest-Cedar HIll

107: Madison Bellinger, senior, 28-4

151: Taylor Accardi, junior, 27-5

Parkway South

117: Nadia Middendorf, sophomore, 23-3

127: Janiah Jones, sophomore, 26-3

Parkway West

137: Paige Wehrmeister, junior, 20-0

174: Emma Carter, senior, 24-3

Pattonville

195: Sam Heine, sophomore, 4-1

Seckman

132: Madison Conrad, junior, 21-2

St. Charles

102: Alyssa King, sophomore, 28-0

117: Hayley Newtown, sophomore, 22-6

132: Sabrina King, senior, 29-0

137: Cassidy Head, junior, 24-4

St. Clair

143: Elexis Wohlgemuth, senior, 30-2

Timberland

107: Kate Cooper, sophomore, 14-4

132: Ryen Ehling, senior, 16-9

151: Kayla McGennis, senior, 20-10

Troy Buchanan

112: Sarah Bergtholdt, freshman, 11-5

195: Izabella Kidwell, senior, 14-5

Union

174: Jaiden Powell, senior, 28-3

Washington

102: Julia Donnelly, sophomore, 34-7

107: Mia Reed, senior, 37-5

117: Allison Meyer, senior, 42-0

127: McKenna Deckelman, senior, 32-9

Webster Groves

122: Talia Lee, sophomore, 19-5

151: Hannah Jansen, senior, 22-0

Wright City

117: Samantha Byerley, sophomore, 15-11

