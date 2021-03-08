Missouri girls wrestling area state qualifiers

Area qualifiers
Brentwood
102: Zoe Arrindell, senior, 10-2
De Soto
174: Jaycee Foeller, senior, 36-0
Eureka
102: Lilly McCollum, sophomore, 28-5
112: Cora Skaggs, junior, 25-10
235: Mari Lopez, senior, 28-5
Festus
112: Kirsten Klein, junior, 26-4
122: Lauren Mills, sophomore, 30-7
Fort Zumwalt North
159: Carleigh Jones, junior, 10-7
174: Alana Vogt, senior, 26-5
Fort Zumwalt West
143: Jessie Deane, junior, 17-3
Fox
235: Faith Spicer, sophomore, 6-8
Francis Howell
151: Audrey McDonnell, senior, 17-0
195: Lilly Murphy, freshman, 8-6
Francis Howell Central
107: Sophia Miller, sophomore, 12-2
235: Kennedy Eggering, junior, 9-3
Francis Howell North
127: Lily Steigerwald, sophomore, 12-2
Holt
112: Reese Compton, junior, 22-4
122: Marissa Sanabria, sophomore, 30-2
137: Maria Slaughter, sophomore, 33-1
143: Esther Han, junior, 30-1
159: Monica Thies, senior, 25-7
Kirkwood
159: Emma Schreiber, senior, 12-2
Lafayette
107: Faith Cole, junior, 33-0
117: Shayla Wade, sophomore, 20-14
132: Sophia Scheller, senior, 20-6
137: Seraphina Blackmon, junior, 29-5
159: Josette Partney, senior, 33-0
Lindbergh
102: Audrey Scherer, freshman, 35-2
159: Elise Falcetti, senior, 39-2
McCluer North
122: Natalie Schaljo, senior, 11-3
159: Elisabeth Cosentino, senior, 8-3
Mehlville
137: Naida Abdijanovic, junior, 22-3
Northwest-Cedar HIll
107: Madison Bellinger, senior, 28-4
151: Taylor Accardi, junior, 27-5
Parkway South
117: Nadia Middendorf, sophomore, 23-3
127: Janiah Jones, sophomore, 26-3
Parkway West
137: Paige Wehrmeister, junior, 20-0
174: Emma Carter, senior, 24-3
Pattonville
195: Sam Heine, sophomore, 4-1
Seckman
132: Madison Conrad, junior, 21-2
St. Charles
102: Alyssa King, sophomore, 28-0
117: Hayley Newtown, sophomore, 22-6
132: Sabrina King, senior, 29-0
137: Cassidy Head, junior, 24-4
St. Clair
143: Elexis Wohlgemuth, senior, 30-2
Timberland
107: Kate Cooper, sophomore, 14-4
132: Ryen Ehling, senior, 16-9
151: Kayla McGennis, senior, 20-10
Troy Buchanan
112: Sarah Bergtholdt, freshman, 11-5
195: Izabella Kidwell, senior, 14-5
Union
174: Jaiden Powell, senior, 28-3
Washington
102: Julia Donnelly, sophomore, 34-7
107: Mia Reed, senior, 37-5
117: Allison Meyer, senior, 42-0
127: McKenna Deckelman, senior, 32-9
Webster Groves
122: Talia Lee, sophomore, 19-5
151: Hannah Jansen, senior, 22-0
Wright City
117: Samantha Byerley, sophomore, 15-11
