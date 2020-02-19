Missouri girls wrestling area state qualifiers

AREA QUALIFIERS
Brentwood
103: Zoe Arrindell, junior, 27-6
Clayton
152: Khaylie Ross, senior, 27-3
De Soto
166: Jaycee Foeller, junior, 43-0
Eureka
103: Lilly McCollum, freshman, 11-3
235: Mari Lopez, junior, 8-7
Francis Howell Central
103: Sophia Miller, freshman, 21-10
115: Sophia Tran, senior, 26-7
Francis Howell North
130: Lily Steigerwald, freshman, 14-4
Francis Howell
103: Abby Eberwine, sophomore, 33-10
125: Sydney Mcghee, senior, 13-4
152: Danielle Lindsey, senior, 8-6
187: Alyssa Miller, senior, 38-9
235: Ronesha Poke, sophomore, 17-5
Fort Zumwalt East
166: Brittney Zenteno, senior, 19-9
Fort Zumwalt North
115: Zoe Santa Cruz, senior, 29-12
152: Ashley Head, senior, 23-10
Fort Zumwalt West
135: Jessie Deane, sophomore, 30-6
Holt
103: Reese Compton, sophomore, 25-3
110: Megan Stutsman, senior, 21-6
120: Marissa Sanabria, sophomore, 15-9
125: Maria Slaughter, freshman, 26-4
142: Esther Han, sophomore, 20-1
152: Madison Hunke, senior, 24-4
235: Sydni Scott, junior, 13-5
Kirkwood
166: Emma Schreiber, junior, 30-5
Ladue
142: Scarlette Maier, freshman, 22-5
Lafayette
110: Faith Cole, sophomore, 27-0
130: Seraphina Blackmon, sophomore, 25-9
152: Emma Cole, senior, 15-2
187: Josette Partney, junior, 31-4
Lindbergh
110: Kaylin Homfeld, freshman, 26-11
115: Earthis Pascua, senior, 24-12
130: Hailey Shuman, senior, 26-10
Lutheran St. Charles
142: Rebekah Floyd, senior, 22-5
Marquette
235: Alyssa Washington, freshman, 10-10
McCluer North
110: Chyanne Davis, sophomore, 18-17
125: Natalie Schaljo, junior, 26-10
130: Kayla Davis, junior, 17-18
142: Elisabeth Cosentino, junior, 34-10
166: Cassandra Childrey, senior, 24-16
234: Triniya Walker, senior, 21-1
McCluer
152: Alexus Yancey, junior, 26-11
Mehlville
103: Anna Valleroy, freshman, 34-1
142: Naida Abdjanovic, sophomore, 30-5
235: Samantha Apple, senior, 23-6
Northwest Cedar Hill
103: Jillian Ems, senior, 35-8
120: Summer Smith, senior, 27-16
130: Lily Shaffrey, freshman, 35-4
135: Taylor Murphey, senior, 39-2
166: Keigan Newhouse, senior, 20-13
187: Olivia Buckley, sophomore, 32-14
Orchard Farm
187: Lilly Bader, senior, 23-9
Parkway South
120: Nadia Middendorf, freshman, 20-11
Parkway West
125: Paige Wehrmeister, sophomore, 24-1
Pattonville
142: Autumn Otis, senior, 15-4
166: Desire Adams, junior, 11-2
Seckman
115: Reese Wingbermuehle, senior, 20-10
120: Corrine McClure, senior, 40-5
125: Madison Conrad, sophomore, 27-9
St. Charles
103: Alyssa King, freshman, 28-8
115: Caitlyn Thorne, senior, 13-3
120: Sabrina King, junior, 32-4
125: Kaitlyn Clutter, senior, 35-6
135: Cassidy Head, sophomore, 27-9
166: Kylie Swinney, senior, 26-16
St. Clair
135: Makayla Johnson, junior, 36-9
142: Elexis Wohlgemuth, junior, 36-11
235: Makenzie Turner, senior, 34-8
Summit
135: Benza Barafundi, junior, 30-14
Troy Buchanan
120: Autumn Flanigan, senior, 30-0
135: Allie Burt, senior, 26-11
Union
187: Jaiden Powell, junior, 24-5
Washington
110: Mia Reed, junior, 35-1
115: Allison Meyer, junior, 36-3
135: Halaina O’Bryant, senior, 29-10
Webster Groves
120: Talia Lee, freshman, 22-6
152: Hannah Jansen, junior, 25-2
Windsor
110: Reilly Baughman, junior, 22-6