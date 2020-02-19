Missouri girls wrestling area state qualifiers
From the 2020 wrestling area state qualifiers series
Missouri District 2 Tournament

Holt's Esther Han (top) locks down Lutheran St. Charles' Rebekah Floyd during the championship match at 142 pounds at the Missouri District 2 girls wrestling tournament on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Holt High School in Wentzville, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com

AREA QUALIFIERS

Brentwood

103: Zoe Arrindell, junior, 27-6

Clayton

152: Khaylie Ross, senior, 27-3

De Soto

166: Jaycee Foeller, junior, 43-0 

Eureka

103: Lilly McCollum, freshman, 11-3

235: Mari Lopez, junior, 8-7 

Francis Howell Central

103: Sophia Miller, freshman, 21-10

115: Sophia Tran, senior, 26-7

Francis Howell North

130: Lily Steigerwald, freshman, 14-4

Francis Howell

103: Abby Eberwine, sophomore, 33-10

125: Sydney Mcghee, senior, 13-4

152: Danielle Lindsey, senior, 8-6

187: Alyssa Miller, senior, 38-9

235: Ronesha Poke, sophomore, 17-5

Fort Zumwalt East

166: Brittney Zenteno, senior, 19-9 

Fort Zumwalt North

115: Zoe Santa Cruz, senior, 29-12

152: Ashley Head, senior, 23-10 

Fort Zumwalt West

135: Jessie Deane, sophomore, 30-6

Holt

103: Reese Compton, sophomore, 25-3

110: Megan Stutsman, senior, 21-6

120: Marissa Sanabria, sophomore, 15-9

125: Maria Slaughter, freshman, 26-4

142: Esther Han, sophomore, 20-1

152: Madison Hunke, senior, 24-4

235: Sydni Scott, junior, 13-5 

Kirkwood

166: Emma Schreiber, junior, 30-5 

Ladue

142: Scarlette Maier, freshman, 22-5 

Lafayette

110: Faith Cole, sophomore, 27-0

130: Seraphina Blackmon, sophomore, 25-9

152: Emma Cole, senior, 15-2

187: Josette Partney, junior, 31-4 

Lindbergh

110: Kaylin Homfeld, freshman, 26-11

115: Earthis Pascua, senior, 24-12

130: Hailey Shuman, senior, 26-10 

Lutheran St. Charles

142: Rebekah Floyd, senior, 22-5

Marquette

235: Alyssa Washington, freshman, 10-10 

McCluer North

110: Chyanne Davis, sophomore, 18-17

125: Natalie Schaljo, junior, 26-10

130: Kayla Davis, junior, 17-18

142: Elisabeth Cosentino, junior, 34-10

166: Cassandra Childrey, senior, 24-16

234: Triniya Walker, senior, 21-1

McCluer

152: Alexus Yancey, junior, 26-11 

Mehlville

103: Anna Valleroy, freshman, 34-1

142: Naida Abdjanovic, sophomore, 30-5

235: Samantha Apple, senior, 23-6 

Northwest Cedar Hill

103: Jillian Ems, senior, 35-8

120: Summer Smith, senior, 27-16

130: Lily Shaffrey, freshman, 35-4

135: Taylor Murphey, senior, 39-2

166: Keigan Newhouse, senior, 20-13

187: Olivia Buckley, sophomore, 32-14 

Orchard Farm

187: Lilly Bader, senior, 23-9 

Parkway South

120: Nadia Middendorf, freshman, 20-11 

Parkway West

125: Paige Wehrmeister, sophomore, 24-1 

Pattonville

142: Autumn Otis, senior, 15-4

166: Desire Adams, junior, 11-2 

Seckman

115: Reese Wingbermuehle, senior, 20-10

120: Corrine McClure, senior, 40-5

125: Madison Conrad, sophomore, 27-9 

St. Charles

103: Alyssa King, freshman, 28-8

115: Caitlyn Thorne, senior, 13-3

120: Sabrina King, junior, 32-4

125: Kaitlyn Clutter, senior, 35-6

135: Cassidy Head, sophomore, 27-9

166: Kylie Swinney, senior, 26-16

St. Clair

135: Makayla Johnson, junior, 36-9

142: Elexis Wohlgemuth, junior, 36-11

235: Makenzie Turner, senior, 34-8

Summit

135: Benza Barafundi, junior, 30-14

Troy Buchanan

120: Autumn Flanigan, senior, 30-0

135: Allie Burt, senior, 26-11 

Union

187: Jaiden Powell, junior, 24-5 

Washington

110: Mia Reed, junior, 35-1

115: Allison Meyer, junior, 36-3

135: Halaina O’Bryant, senior, 29-10 

Webster Groves

120: Talia Lee, freshman, 22-6

152: Hannah Jansen, junior, 25-2

Windsor

110: Reilly Baughman, junior, 22-6

