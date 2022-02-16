 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Missouri girls wrestling area state qualifiers

District 1 girls wrestling

Summt’s Madeline Haynes circles her opponent during the District 1 girls wrestling championship on Monday, February 7, 2022 at Lafayette High School in Wildwood, Mo. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com

AREA QUALIFIERS

De Soto

149: Hannah Eberhardt, senior, 43-4

159: Ella Bradley, sophomore, 40-2

Eureka

100: Lilly McCollum, junior, 23-8

110: Cora Skaggs, senior, 14-6

135: Emily Neumann, senior, 36-4

159: Florida Niyokusenga, 30-7

Fort Zumwalt North

100: Courtnee Hoff, junior, 37-8

110: Jailyn Ebert, sophomore, 35-11

159: Carleigh Jones, senior, 28-6

235: Abby Porter, junior, 30-15

Fort Zumwalt West

135: Maria Ignatova, sophomore, 26-7

174: Brooklyn Chambers, senior, 23-6

Fox

235: Faith Spicer, 11-5

Francis Howell

135: Bailey Bridges, freshman, 29-14

Francis Howell Central

105: Sophia Miller, junior, 23-9

115: Kailey Benson, freshman, 24-6

125: Nevaeh Smith, freshman, 30-12

235: Kennedy Eggering, senior, 41-0

Hillsboro

115: Heaven Webb, sophomore, 9-7

Holt

115: Reese Compton, 29-8

125: Marissa Sanabria, 36-4

141: Lainey Ferrell, 17-7

149: Maria Slaughter, 39-1

Ladue

141: Scarlette Maier, junior, 15-5

Lafayette

100: Hannah Henderson, freshman, 27-7

110: Faith Cole, senior, 25-0

149: Seraphina Blackmon, senior, 24-2

174: Jayla Jones, junior, 33-7

194: Derriona Johnson, senior, 10-6

Liberty

194: Caroline Ward, junior, 29-4

Lindbergh

105: Audrey Scherer, sophomore, 35-2

Marquette

130: Maddy Barton, junior, 32-9

141: Rebecca Strong, junior, 36-6

Mehlville

149: Naida Abdijanovic, senior, 34-5

North Point

120: Cassidy Benwell, sophomore, 24-4

Northwest Cedar Hill

141: Lily Shaffrey, junior, 25-6

149: Taylor Accardi, senior, 32-11

159: Anna Haas, senior, 32-8

174: Olivai Buckley, senior, 31-6

194: Abigail Chandler, sophomore, 31-5

235: Madi Stiching, senior, 26-11

Owensville

159: Bailee Dare, freshman, 34-13

Parkway South

110: Kadance Coffin, junior, 35-7

125: Nadia Middendorf, junior, 25-4

135: Janiah Jones, junior, 41-3

Parkway West

135: Paige Wehrmeister, senior, 47-0

Seckman

115: Shelby Lundstrom, junior, 29-11

125: Madison Conrad, senior, 23-13

159: Destiny Brown, sophomore, 31-7

Summit

115: Chaire Perks, sophomore, 40-7

130: Madeline Haynes, freshman, 42-0

174: Jaylah Walker, senior, 17-7

St. Charles

105: Alyssa King, junior, 35-3

174: Olivia Schiffer, senior, 29-5

Timberland

100: Taylor Reiter, sophomore, 21-15

105: Kate Cooper, junior, 26-3

135: Arian Finn, junior, 27-9

141: Mina Himmel, sophomore, 23-11

Troy Buchanan

100: Zoey Haney, freshman, 35-3

Warrenton

149: Caelyn Hanff, freshman, 21-3

Washington

110: Julia Donnelly, junior, 34-6

120: Kendra Bliss, sophomore, 48-3

135: Annelise Obermark, sophomore, 40-8

174: Shelby Whitacre, senior, 174

194: Paytin Welsh, junior, 20-12

Webster Groves

125: Talia Lee, junior, 25-2

Windsor

100: Mya Hairston, freshman, 35-4

Wright City

125: Elizbeth Riggs, sophomore, 26-9

