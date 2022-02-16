Missouri girls wrestling area state qualifiers

AREA QUALIFIERS
De Soto
149: Hannah Eberhardt, senior, 43-4
159: Ella Bradley, sophomore, 40-2
Eureka
100: Lilly McCollum, junior, 23-8
110: Cora Skaggs, senior, 14-6
135: Emily Neumann, senior, 36-4
159: Florida Niyokusenga, 30-7
Fort Zumwalt North
100: Courtnee Hoff, junior, 37-8
110: Jailyn Ebert, sophomore, 35-11
159: Carleigh Jones, senior, 28-6
235: Abby Porter, junior, 30-15
Fort Zumwalt West
135: Maria Ignatova, sophomore, 26-7
174: Brooklyn Chambers, senior, 23-6
Fox
235: Faith Spicer, 11-5
Francis Howell
135: Bailey Bridges, freshman, 29-14
Francis Howell Central
105: Sophia Miller, junior, 23-9
115: Kailey Benson, freshman, 24-6
125: Nevaeh Smith, freshman, 30-12
235: Kennedy Eggering, senior, 41-0
Hillsboro
115: Heaven Webb, sophomore, 9-7
Holt
115: Reese Compton, 29-8
125: Marissa Sanabria, 36-4
141: Lainey Ferrell, 17-7
149: Maria Slaughter, 39-1
Ladue
141: Scarlette Maier, junior, 15-5
Lafayette
100: Hannah Henderson, freshman, 27-7
110: Faith Cole, senior, 25-0
149: Seraphina Blackmon, senior, 24-2
174: Jayla Jones, junior, 33-7
194: Derriona Johnson, senior, 10-6
Liberty
194: Caroline Ward, junior, 29-4
Lindbergh
105: Audrey Scherer, sophomore, 35-2
Marquette
130: Maddy Barton, junior, 32-9
141: Rebecca Strong, junior, 36-6
Mehlville
149: Naida Abdijanovic, senior, 34-5
North Point
120: Cassidy Benwell, sophomore, 24-4
Northwest Cedar Hill
141: Lily Shaffrey, junior, 25-6
149: Taylor Accardi, senior, 32-11
159: Anna Haas, senior, 32-8
174: Olivai Buckley, senior, 31-6
194: Abigail Chandler, sophomore, 31-5
235: Madi Stiching, senior, 26-11
Owensville
159: Bailee Dare, freshman, 34-13
Parkway South
110: Kadance Coffin, junior, 35-7
125: Nadia Middendorf, junior, 25-4
135: Janiah Jones, junior, 41-3
Parkway West
135: Paige Wehrmeister, senior, 47-0
Seckman
115: Shelby Lundstrom, junior, 29-11
125: Madison Conrad, senior, 23-13
159: Destiny Brown, sophomore, 31-7
Summit
115: Chaire Perks, sophomore, 40-7
130: Madeline Haynes, freshman, 42-0
174: Jaylah Walker, senior, 17-7
St. Charles
105: Alyssa King, junior, 35-3
174: Olivia Schiffer, senior, 29-5
Timberland
100: Taylor Reiter, sophomore, 21-15
105: Kate Cooper, junior, 26-3
135: Arian Finn, junior, 27-9
141: Mina Himmel, sophomore, 23-11
Troy Buchanan
100: Zoey Haney, freshman, 35-3
Warrenton
149: Caelyn Hanff, freshman, 21-3
Washington
110: Julia Donnelly, junior, 34-6
120: Kendra Bliss, sophomore, 48-3
135: Annelise Obermark, sophomore, 40-8
174: Shelby Whitacre, senior, 174
194: Paytin Welsh, junior, 20-12
Webster Groves
125: Talia Lee, junior, 25-2
Windsor
100: Mya Hairston, freshman, 35-4
Wright City
125: Elizbeth Riggs, sophomore, 26-9