Missouri girls wrestling roundup: Lafayette runner-up in team race; De Soto's Foeller extends impressive streak

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Lafayette girls wrestling team secured its second consecutive runner-up team finish Saturday in the Missouri girls wrestling state tournament at Mizzou Arena.
Harrisonville won its first girls state title with 76 points, while the Lancers came up just short of their first title with 73.5 points.
"Those girls wrestled their best and worked every day this season," Lafayette coach Berenice Blanco said. "They always go in and do the work."
Leading the way for the Lancers was sophomore Faith Cole, who won the team's lone individual championship and stayed unbeaten in her high school career of 53 matches.
Cole won the 110-pound championship with an 11-2 major decision against Excelsior Spring freshman Lilly Brower (22-1).
"Every win feels better than the last one," Cole said. "I got more competition than last year. Every year is an improvement."
Cole (31-0) nearly got flipped on to her back in the first round.
Brower had the defending state champion in an awkward position before Cole escaped the takedown.
"There's always panic when you give up a point. I hadn't given up a point all year (by a takedown)," Cole said. "I saw that the clock was running and just controlled my mind."
After that first period, Cole scored 11 unanswered points to claim her second championship.
In the team standings, Holt finished third with 69.5 points, while there was a three-way tie for fourth place with 60 points between Cameron, Plattsburg and St. Charles.
DE SOTO'S FOELLER RUNS STREAK TO 82 MATCHES
De Soto junior Jaycee Foeller doesn't keep track of her very impressive win streak.
It hit 82 consecutive matches Saturday when Foeller won her second consecutive state championship by pinning Ste. Genevieve's Kaylee Gross in the 166-pound state title match.
After finishing her season a perfect 47-0, Foeller said there isn't any inherent secret to the streak
"Just trusting the processing," Foeller said. "I know the people I practice with are going to make me better and I'm going to make them better. We brought three guys and two of them are placing. It's just trusting that process in the room that we have."
For De Soto's boys team, Landon Porter completed a 45-0 season and won the heavyweight title while Connor Zimmermann earned a medal by finishing sixth at 152 pounds.
With a target growing larger on her back, Foeller said she knows she'll have to work even harder if she wants to keep the streak alive throughout her senior season.
"Competition was definitely better this year than it was last year and I'm looking forward to next year," Foeller said. "If it felt this good this year, next year it's going to feel amazing."
HAN LEADS HOLT TO A THIRD PLACE FINISH
When she was bear-hugged by her coach, Esther Han felt a rush of emotions.
The sophomore had just captured her second individual state title and helped Holt secure a third-place finish in the team standings.
"So many things going through my head," Han said. "I was happy, there are so many people waiting out there. it was going to make our team overall third place. It was just very exciting."
Han (24-1) won the 142-pound state championship with a pin over Lathrop's Josie Wright (18-2). Han nearly got a pin at the end of the second period but the buzzer extended the match to one more round.
"I really wanted to win it and get it over with," Han said.
State hardware was something Holt coach Andrew Hammond envisioned after a second-place finish at the Kansas City Stampede in December.
"It was a great time," Hammond said. "We've got a lot of kids who are very passionate."
WEBSTER GROVES' JANSEN MAKES SCHOOL HISTORY
It wasn't the way she envisioned winning a state title, but Hannah Jansen was going to do it her way.
The Webster Groves junior made school history by capturing the girls program's first state championship by winning at 152 pounds by injury default against Lafayette senior Emma Cole.
It was a rematch of a semifinal match from the district tournament. Cole won that match, which is something Jansen remembered.
"It didn't feel very good then because I really don't like losing," Jansen said. "The first time I got in my head and I just didn't wrestle like me. It didn't end the way I wanted it to."
On Saturday, Jansen pushed the pace. She picked up two points on a takedown in the first period and held a 4-1 lead when Cole reaggravated an injury to her left arm.
Cole tried to push through the injury but ran out of injury time and Jansen claimed the title.
"She battled throughout the tournament," Lafayette coach Berenice Blanco said. "It was disappointing to see her not finish the match because of the injury, but it's OK. She'll wrestle in college and she has her whole life ahead of her."