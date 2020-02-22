Missouri girls wrestling roundup: Lafayette runner-up in team race; De Soto's Foeller extends impressive streak

"Competition was definitely better this year than it was last year and I'm looking forward to next year," Foeller said. "If it felt this good this year, next year it's going to feel amazing."

HAN LEADS HOLT TO A THIRD PLACE FINISH

When she was bear-hugged by her coach, Esther Han felt a rush of emotions.

The sophomore had just captured her second individual state title and helped Holt secure a third-place finish in the team standings.

"So many things going through my head," Han said. "I was happy, there are so many people waiting out there. it was going to make our team overall third place. It was just very exciting."

Han (24-1) won the 142-pound state championship with a pin over Lathrop's Josie Wright (18-2). Han nearly got a pin at the end of the second period but the buzzer extended the match to one more round.

"I really wanted to win it and get it over with," Han said.

State hardware was something Holt coach Andrew Hammond envisioned after a second-place finish at the Kansas City Stampede in December.

"It was a great time," Hammond said. "We've got a lot of kids who are very passionate."