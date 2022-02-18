Missouri girls wrestling state roundup: North Point's Benwell one win from becoming school's first state champ

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Cassidy Benwell became a new face at a new school in December when she moved from Maryland and enrolled at North Point, a first-year high school in Wentzville.

Now the sophomore is one win from etching her name in the school's history book as its first state champion in any sport.

"It's like being the first for whatever comes next," Benwell said. "I want to be that solid brick stone foundation (for the program)."

Benwell punched her ticket Friday to the 120-pound championship of the Missouri girls state tournament at Mizzou Arena with a 6-0 semifinal victory against sophomore Julia Breeden of Liberty-KC.

The Grizzlies sophomore improved to 27-4 and advanced to square off Saturday in the state final against Harrisonville junior Chloe Herrick (56-1). Saturday's championship matches begin at 4:30 p.m.

"It feels good," Benwell said. "I'm pretty excited."

Benwell's move from the East Coast was a blur as she signed up for classes in the first-year school.

Her transition only took a few days.

"Whenever we got her, I saw her and looked up some film and saw that she was a tough girl," North Point coach Dennis Kakrah said.

Within days of signing up for the girls wrestling program, Benwell was out leading the way for the Grizzlies with pins and victories.

Wrestling is in Benwell's DNA. She gained the love of the sport from her brother Chad Benwell Jr., who is wrestling for a medal in the Class 3 boys tournament Saturday morning.

"I learned a lot from my brother and from my dad. My brother has been wrestling longer than me and I look up to him," Cassidy Benwell said. "I started wrestling because my brother needed a wrestling partner. My dad thought I should stay in it for self defense and kept me in it and taught me things and I've been excited ever since."

With the program in its infancy, Kakrah knows just how much a state title would mean.

"A lot of work went into starting this program and get them interested in wrestling," Kakrah said. "To bring home a state title would be huge for the Wentzville area and the (St. Louis) area because it shows that anyone can do it. Hopefully, this paves the way for the rest."

Kakrah previously served as an assistant coach for 11 years at CBC, so he knows how winning feels.

But Friday was something else.

"It hasn't sunk in because it's different," Kakrah said. "It's a lot different because it's my own program because I started from scratch."

AREA HIGHLIGHTS

Lindbergh's Audrey Scherer (38-2) and Timberland's Kate Cooper (29-3) will face off in the 105-pound championship match after Scherer earned a 2-0 win in the semifinals while Cooper pinned her opponent in the third round.

Lafayette's Faith Cole (28-0), a three-time undefeated state champion, is on the verge of becoming Missouri's first four-time girls champion after her 18-2 technical fall in the semifinals of the 110-pound division. She will face off against Mid Buchanan's Haley Sampson (36-6).

Summit's Madeline Haynes (45-0) will try to complete a perfect freshman campaign when she faces Lebanon's Quincy Glendennin (41-2) in the 130-pound final.

Parkway West's Paige Wehrmeister (50-0) is looking to earn successive state titles in the 135-pound division when she faces Lebanon's Bailey Joiner (37-2).

Marquette's Rebecca Strong (39-6) picked up a 10-1 victory in the semifinal round and advanced to the 141-pound division state final to face Park Hill South's Maddie Kubicki (41-0).

Fox's Faith Spicer (14-5) picked up a third-round pin to advance to the 235-pound division title match. Spicer will face Camdenton's Clara Rathmann (29-6).

