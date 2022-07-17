Missouri places second, crowns nine All-Americans at Fargo under-16 girls wrestling tournament

The future of Missouri girls wrestling is bright and the rest of the nation got a glimpse of how bright on one of the sport’s biggest stages this weekend.

The Missouri 16-under girls wrestling team placed second as a team Sunday and crowned a record-setting nine individual All-Americans at the prestigious United States Marine Corps tournament at the Fargodome in Fargo, N.D.

Parkway South rising senior Janiah Jones led the St. Louis-area contingent with a fifth-place finish at 132 pounds, one of nine Missouri wrestlers to earn All-American status by placing in the top eight of their respective weight classes.

Missouri placed second overall with 87 points, and its nine All-Americans surpassed its record of eight set in 2017 and repeated in 2019. Iowa won the team competition with 90 points and dethroned nine-time defending champion California, which placed third with 86 points.

Jones, who placed fifth at 135 pounds during the Missouri state tournament last season, lost to Isis France of Arizona in her second match at Fargo before rattling off four consecutive victories to earn All-American status. She finished her tournament with a 7-4 victory over Edwardsville rising sophomore Mackenzie Pratt.

Pratt, a state runner-up at 120 pounds at the inaugural Illinois girls wrestling state tournament last season, placed sixth at Fargo and became one of eight Illinois wrestlers to earn All-American status, helping Team Illinois place ninth overall.

Summit rising sophomore Madeline Haynes became the first Summit girls wrestler to earn All-American status at Fargo with a seventh-place finish at 144 pounds. The Missouri state-runner up at 130 pounds as a freshman, Haynes won her first two matches at Fargo before dropping a 7-2 decision to Emma Peach of Iowa in the quarterfinals. She completed her tournament with a 7-3 victory over Reagan Snider of Pennsylvania in the seventh-place match.

Lindbergh rising sophomore Ellie Poulette placed seventh at 180 pounds with a first period pin of Taylor Waddy of Virginia. Poulette, who only began wrestling last season, pinned Katianna Martinez of California in the bubble match to earn her spot in the top eight.

Centralia rising sophomore Ava Ward won the 106-pound title with a 10-0 victory over Heather Crull of Indiana, earning the prestigious Fargo stop sign. Ward, who is ranked second nationally by FloWrestling, became the sixth Missouri wrestler to win a 16U women’s title by outscoring her opponents 51-0 during the tournament.