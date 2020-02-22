Missouri wrestling state meet early medalists

Following is a rundown of top area finishers from the third and fifth-place matches early Saturday at Mizzou Arena:
GIRLS
Third place: Northwest freshman Lily Shaffrey (39-5) at 130; Northwest senior Taylor Murphey (43-3) at 135; Northwest sophomore Naida Abdijanovic (35-6) at 142; Kirkwood junior Emma Schreiber (34-6) at 166; Lafayette junior Josette Partney (35-5) at 187; McCluer North senior Trinixa Walker (25-2) at 235.
Fourth place: Washington junior Mia Reed (38-3) at 110, St. Charles senior Caitlyn Thorne (17-5) at 115; St. Charles junior Sabrina King (35-6) at 120; St. Charles sophomore Cassidy Head (30-11) at 135; Francis Howell senior Alyssa Miller (41-11) at 187.
Fifth place: Seckman senior Corrine McClure (44-7) at 120; St. Charles senior Kaitlyn Clutter (39-8) at 125; St. Charles senior Ashley Head (27-12) at 152.
Sixth place: Brentwood junior Zoe Arrindell (30-9) at 103; Francis Howell senior Sydney McGhee (16-7) at 125; Holt senior Madison Hunke (26-7) at 152.
BOYS
Class 1
Fifth place: Whitfield sophomore Reese Callahan (24-14) at 145.
Sixth place: Whitfield senior Matthew Schueddig (29-13) at 152.
Class 2
Third place: St. Clair freshman Brock Woodcock (45-2) at 120.
Fourth place: St. Clair freshman Ryan Mack (44-6) at 106.
Fifth place: St. Clair freshman Cameron Simcoz, (47-4) at 138.
Class 3
Third place: Hillsboro sophomore Dalton Litzsinger (47-4) at 132; Liberty junior Wyatt Haynes (45-4) at 160; Festus junior Luke Shaver (51-2) at 170; McCluer North junior Ibrahim Ameer (36-1) at 195; St. Charles senior Justin Mowry (31-4) at 220.
Fourth place: Webster Groves sophomore Alex Turley (37-7) at 106; Union junior Ryder Kuenzel (33-8) at 170; Windsor junior Chris Butts (38-13) at 182; Washington senior Chris Griesenauer (37-12) at 220.
Fifth place: Clayton freshman Nate Martin (42-9) at 106; Hillsboro freshman Griffin Ray (46-5) at 138; Parkway West's James Griffin (45-4) at 152; St. Charles junior Treyvon Ward (36-6) at 195.
Sixth place: De Soto senior Connor Zimmermann (38-10) at 152; Parkway West senior Brandon Eddy (40-12) at 160; Washington sophomore Gavin Holtmeyer (37-13) at 285.
Class 4
Third place: Francis Howell Central freshman David Cross (34-1) at 113; Lafayette senior Jalin Reese (36-11) at 120; Holt senior Carter Smith (30-6) at 138; Seckman senior Cole Ruble (39-12) at 145; CBC junior Vince Zerban (35-5) at 160; Lafayette sophomore Tommy Hagen (38-10) at 170; Eureka senior Luke Dickhaus (41-4) at 182; Timberland senior Chase McCoy (356-3) at 285.
Fourth place: Francis Howell Central freshman Peyton Shepard (41-6) at 106; Lindbergh junior James Homfeld (38-7) at 126; Parkway South junior Jacob Sinn (9-3) at 132; Chaminade senior Sam Schultz (44-4) at 138; Seckman senior Anthony Chellew (41-6) at 152; Fort Zumwalt North senior Derick Buda-Smith (43-5) at 170; SLUH junior Bobby Conroy (38-5) at 182.
Fifth place: CBC senior Alex Flerlage (25-12) at 120; Francis Howell senior Josh Kyle (43-6) at 126; Kirkwood freshman Noah Bourke (46-8) at 132; Francis Howell Central freshman Aidan Hernandez (41-8) at 138; Holt freshman Brett Smith (42-9) at 145; Francis Howell Central junior Kaden Hart (36-6) at 152; Fort Zumwalt North freshman Chance Cole (41-4) at 160; CBC junior Lucas White (34-8) at 170; CBC senior Luke Ebers (29-13) at 195; Marquette senior Isaiah Brisseaux (37-16 at 220.
Sixth place: Seckman freshman John Bamvakais (37-12) at 106; Northwest senior JoJo Camacho (27-9) at 120; Northwest junior Cannon Newhouse (27-9) at 145; Holt senior Nathan Undertajlo (39-14) at 152; Northwest junior Johnny Daffron (34-9) at 182.