Cassidy Benwell has done it again.

A junior wrestler at North Point High, a second-year high school in the Wentzville School District, Benwell picked up her second Missouri girls championship Thursday at Mizzou Arena when she capped a 27-0 season with a 9-0 major decision over Chillicothe’s Yoo Lee in the Class 1 title match at 120 pounds.

Benwell, who also took the title at 120 last year, won by fall in 59 seconds, 30 seconds and 2 minutes, 36 seconds to reach this year’s championship match.

“It feels great,’’ the junior said. “I was a little calmer this year, having a better idea of how this tournament runs. I was able to keep my focus throughout the tournament and to do what I needed to do. (Koo) did a good job in that last match, keeping me down for a while. It was a good battle, but I felt good about controlling the match and doing what I needed to do.”

Wrestling success is not that uncommon for the Benwells. Her dad, Chad, and her uncle, Rob, were standouts under coach Craig Martin at St. Charles West in the 1990s. And her brother, Chad Jr., will be wrestling at 132 on Friday and Saturday when the North Point boys compete in the Class 3 tournament.

Cassidy grew up competing in gymnastics and got her wrestling start in the family’s basement as a training partner for Chad Jr. She eventually gave up gymnastics to focus on her wrestling.

“My dad wasn’t happy when I made that decision, but wrestling’s our family sport,’’ she said. “Girls wrestling wasn’t big in Maryland, where we lived before, but it’s a big deal here. Every time I win, I think of all the work and effort that I put into it. I feel like I’m part of something special.”

Benwell hopes to wrestle in college and perhaps beyond that.

“To me, wrestling’s like a class. I’m constantly working to see how much better I can be,’’ she said.

And she credits her dad with instilling that drive.

“My dad said tells me that he wasn’t the greatest wrestler, but there’s no question that he’s the best coach I’ve ever had,’’ Cassidy said. “He’s very technical, telling you to put your hand here or to move this or that way. It’s amazing how he breaks things down and communicates what you need to do when you’re on the mat.”

Benwell was one of three area wrestlers who advanced to the Class 1 girls’ championship matches Thursday. But the others, seniors Alyssa King of St. Charles and Festus’ Lauren Mills, fell short of their state championship dream.

At 105, King (31-6) lost 6-1 to Mid-Buchanan sophomore Delanie Smith (46-3). King placed fourth at state as a junior.

Mills, who took third at 130 a year earlier, entered Thursday’s match at 38-0 and scored her match’s first takedown. But Ste. Genevieve’s Addison Geiler (32-17) made a strong push in the second period to take control and took the win at 125 when Mills was injured and could not continue.

St. Louis official honored

Before the start of the Thursday’s finals, St. Louis’ Mark Watkins was honored as the 2023 Missouri State High School Activities Association wrestling official of the year.

Missouri Class 1 girls wrestling state championships