Northwest Cedar Hill captures third consecutive district team title

WILDWOOD — Junior Lily Shaffrey felt the wave of momentum.

The two-time defending district champion, Northwest Cedar Hill trailed in the team standings Monday and was in danger of qualifying only one wrestler to the state tournament.

Then the wave began.

Northwest won five matches in rapid succession in the “blood round,” and Shaffrey's victory in her third-place match sewed up the program's third consecutive district championship in the District 1 girls wrestling tournament at Lafayette.

With six state qualifiers, Northwest scored 153 points to edge Lafayette (148.5). Summit (120), Eureka (110) and Sikeston (106) rounded out the top five.

The wave started with senior Anna Haas (159), went to senior Olivia Buckley (174), crashed into senior Madi Stichling (235), traveled to junior Shaffrey (141) and eventually crashed into senior Taylor Accardi (149).

“We had some big upsets, and we were screaming and getting fired up. That aura really helped our team,” Shaffrey said.

Northwest is 68-0 in dual meets since the inception of the program four years ago, but that excellence has not yet translated to dominance at the state level. The highest team place at state for Northwest is eighth, and Shaffrey is one of only two state medal winners for the program, third place in 2020.

“This group has been with me for four years, and we’re senior-loaded, so hopefully we can make some noise at state,” Northwest coach Ron Wilhelm said.

The top four wrestlers at district qualified for the state meet, scheduled for Feb. 17-19 at Mizzou Arena in Columbia.

Lafayette placed second and crowned three champions. Senior Seraphina Blackmon avenged a state semifinal loss by defeating Mehlville senior Naida Abdijanovic 4-1 in the 149-pound final. Blackmon was surprised and a little nervous to see Abdijanovic had re-entered her weight class.

“I was kind of worried seeing her, but I am very proud of the way I defended everything and how I used my front headlocks. I feel a lot more confident going to state. I’m not nervous anymore,” Blackmon said.

Three-time defending state champion Faith Cole raised her career record to 114-0, but equally as impressive may be the effect she is having on the younger Lancers, including freshman Hannah Henderson, who won the 100-pound title 3-1 over Festus junior Lee Ann Dobbs.

“Faith is amazing, I practice with her, and she helps me out and really helps out every girl on the team,” Henderson said.

A different Faith put an end to an undefeated streak.

Fox junior Faith Spicer won a 10-9 decision against Sikeston junior Alayna Ray, a fourth-place state medalist last season who entered the match with an unblemished 16-0 record.

Spicer also made the state tournament last season after a surprising postseason and has used that experience to become a district champion.

“I wasn’t totally sure of myself last year, but I pushed myself to my limits. I’ve really built up my confidence,” Spicer said.

Two other undefeated seasons remained pristine.

Parkway West defending state champion Paige Wehrmeister raised her record to 46-0 with a major decision over Parkway South junior Janiah Jones at 135 pounds, while Summit freshman Madeline Haynes upped her record to 42-0 with a shutout of Festus junior Lauren Mills at 130.

Marquette junior Rebecca Strong became her program's first district champion with a 7-0 victory over Sikeston senior Lila Eckert in the 141-pound championship.

Strong joined the Marquette wrestling team for fun as a freshman, but when she decided to take the sport more seriously a year later, the coronavirus pandemic slowed her progress.

“We couldn’t do any tournaments, I got quarantined two times, so I missed a bunch of practice, but in the summer, I was determined to keep practicing, be as strong as I can and achieve my goals,” Strong said.

De Soto sophomore Ella Bradley had pinned every opponent before the title match but entered the third period with Seckman sophomore Destiny Brown in a scoreless tie. After Brown escaped, Bradley pounced for a quick takedown and earned a 4-1 victory.

“We worked some re-attacks in practice and I knew what I had to do. I wanted it, and I knew I had it in me,” Bradley said.

Webster Groves junior Talia Lee (25-2) qualified for state for the third time with a district title at 125 pounds, and Festus senior Kirsten Klein returns for the second time as a district champion at 115 pounds.

Other winners included Jackson junior Mallorie Metzger (120), Poplar Bluff freshman Zoe Freeman (174) and North County junior Brooke Bennett (194).

