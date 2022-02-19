Parkway West's Wehrmeister repeats; Fox's Spicer, Timberland's Cooper, North Point's Benwell win titles

COLUMBIA, Mo. — When Paige Wehrmeister steps onto the mat, she can't help herself.

The Parkway West senior had that million-dollar smile on full display Saturday at Mizzou Arena.

"Wrestling is fun," Wehrmeister said. "I like people a lot and just seeing people I know before and after matches always makes me happy. There's a lot of things to smile about and be happy about."

Wehrmeister claimed the 135-pound state championship with a second-round pin of Lebanon's Bailey Joiner to complete her perfect 51-0 campaign.

"Of course, I really wanted to win again, but I was just happy to wrestle and wrestle as well as I could," Wehrmeister said.

Wehrmeister became the first back-to-back state champion in the four-year history of the Parkway West girls program.

She spent the entire season not only honing her craft but also serving in a leadership role.

"I really needed to learn how to be a captain because we're just getting a team and haven't had much of one before," Wehrmeister said. "It's just a big thing to learn how to connect and be part of a team of girls."

Wehrmeister wants to continue her wrestling career at the collegiate level, but has yet to choose a school.

SPICER REVERSES HER WAY TO STATE TITLE

Fox junior Faith Spicer stared at the scoreboard as she walked to the center of the mat.

Camdenton's Clara Rathmann held a seemingly safe 8-1 lead over Spicer.

But Spicer wasn't about to give in.

"I was definitely nervous there," Spicer said. "Especially after she had my back exposed so many times. But I just knew I needed to focus hard, belly down and get out of there."

With that mental pep talk complete, Spicer went to work.

Rathmann's lead grew to 9-1 before Spicer lunged at her and completed the move for a second-round pin and the state championship at 235 pounds.

"Being a state champion sounds really good," Spicer said.

Spicer went 6-10 last season but qualified for state and said she learned a lot along the way.

"It's just another match," Spicer said. "Putting in the work over the summer most definitely helped a whole lot with my confidence."

But it was a series of posters in the workout room that served as her biggest motivation.

"Our room has a big wall of champions on it and since I went to state last year, I knew I wanted to be up there," Spicer said.

Soon, her own poster will join the ranks of the other state champions.

TIMBERLAND'S COOPER GETS 30TH WIN IN STYLE

Kate Cooper jumped into the stands to celebrate with her family and friends.

The Timberland junior had a little help to get to the stands that were more than nine feet off the ground.

"My brother threw me up and it just happened," Cooper said. "I don't know if it's allowed, but I didn't get in trouble."

Cooper picked up her 30th win with a second-round pin of Lindbergh's Audrey Scherer in the 105-pound state championship match.

"I've worked so hard for this all season and I'm just so proud of myself," Cooper said. "I worked hard, put in that work and I know everyone knew I could do it, I just had to believe in myself."

Cooper joins her brother, Chance Cooper, as a wrestling state champion. Chance Cooper won the Class 4 boys state championship at 195 pounds in 2015.

"This is only my second year of wrestling, but they've been so supportive of me," Cooper said.

So it only made sense Chance Cooper would throw his younger sibling into the crowd to celebrate.

BENWELL BECOMES NORTH POINT'S FIRST STATE CHAMPION

Cassidy Benwell doesn't usually think too hard while she's wrestling.

The North Point sophomore usually just lets her own instincts take over.

"I normally kind of blank out in a match," Benwell said.

But as the long 120-pound championship match against Harrisonville's Chloe Herrick went into overtime, Benwell had to start considering other options.

"I knew I needed to start thinking out my situation and to get to this position and think about what I need to do next," Benwell said.

During the extra period, Benwell got a pin as the buzzer sounded to secure the state title and become North Point's first state champion.

"It feels really good," Benwell said. "I'm not sure how to explain it."

