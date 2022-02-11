 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Peoria Richwoods girls sectional

Area teams: Alton, Belleville East, Cahokia, Carbondale, Carlinville, Collinsville, Edwardsville, Granite City, Highland, Marion, Mount Vernon, Red Bud, Roxana, Triad, Vandalia, Waterloo.

Kiara Ganey, Belleville East

Time schedule: 5 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. Saturday; final placing matches are expected to be contested around noon Saturday.

Headline: The inaugural Illinois High School Association girls wrestling state series begins with four sectionals. In addition to Peoria Richwoods, sectionals also will be at Evanston, Naperville Central and Tinle Park Andrew.

Wrestlers placing in the top four in each weight class qualify for the inaugural Illinois girls wrestling state championships, scheduled for Feb. 25-26 at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.

There are 14 weight classes for Illinois girls wrestling this season. The first 10 are separated by increments of five pounds, starting with the 100-pound weight class and ending at 145 pounds. The final four weight classes are 155, 170, 190 and 235.

Notable area wrestlers: Edwardsville has nine entries, including sophomore Olivia Coll, who has a 21-3 record at 110 pounds.

Belleville East has seven participants, including the most accomplished wrestler of the Metro East contingency — junior Kiara Ganey. Ranked third in the nation at 200 pounds by FloWrestling, Ganey will compete in the 235-pound weight class.

