Ryan Schlereth, Gateway Science Academy

Last season, Schlereth became first individual state champion in any sport for Hancock by winning the 187-pound state title. She will get the chance to be a first-time champ for another school this season after transferring to compete for the Gators. Schlereth went 19-2 last season and pinned all four of her state tournament opponents. She also won titles at Seckman, Park Hills Central and Mehlville and finished as the District 1 runner-up. Ranked No. 16 nationally at 200 pounds by USA Wrestling.