Scott juggles demanding schedule to chase championships in two sports for Holt

WENTZVILLE — Sydni Scott almost felt guilty.
The Holt High two-sport standout needed a break from her outrageously rigorous schedule.
So the senior reluctantly asked her two coaches if she could have Monday off from basketball and wrestling practice.
The answer was an emphatic yes.
"She works so hard at so many things," Holt wrestling coach Andrew Hammond said. "I don't know how she does it."
Scott enjoyed her holiday to the fullest. She came home from school at around 3 p.m. and immediately took a nap. The basketball forward and 235-pound division wrestler promptly got up a few hours later to enjoy dinner with her family.
After that, she went right back to sleep — for the rest of the night.
"I kind of felt bad, but I just needed some time for myself," Scott said. "To get rested up so I could get going again."
Monday was extremely rare for the 5-foot-11 do-it-all athlete.
Scott jams as much activity as possible into day.
Playing two sports at the same time is challenging and especially rare in the winter. Even more impressive, she is excelling at both.
Scott captured her second successive Gateway Athletic Conference wrestling championship last week by pinning Paytin Welsh of Washington in 1 minute and 40 seconds. That triumph improved Scott's record to 17-0.
On the basketball court, Scott starts and averages seven points and 3.9 rebounds for Holt, which is off to its best start in 20 years with an 11-1 record.
Plus, she sports a weighted 3.8 grade-point-average and has received just one non-A grade over her entire high school career. In addition, she is president of the student council at the Wentzville-based school.
If that was not enough, Scott also holds down a job, working weekends at the St. Louis Bread Co. in Wentzville.
"She does a little bit of everything," Holt basketball coach Justin Wilmes said.
Scott's reaction to her friends marveling at her workload is a simple one.
"I tell them, 'It's just what I want to do,' " Scott said. "For me it's fun — and it's a big challenge."
Added her mother, Alondra, "She just has a lot of drive. She really pushes herself."
Scott is a late bloomer athletically. She began playing basketball on a regular basis in eighth grade.
She joined the wrestling team last season at the insistence of Hammond, who is one of her teachers.
"He just kept asking me and asking me," Scott recalled. "Got tired of saying no, so I gave it a shot."
Scott was a natural on the mat. She qualified for the state tournament but was slowed by a shoulder injury in one of the last regular season matches. Scott decided go ahead and wrestle in Columbia but lost both of her matches.
That added fuel to her fire. She has been dominant so far this season, crushing one opponent after another.
"This season she's coming out there ready to rock and roll," Hammond said. "What she's doing is so special."
Hammond saw Scott's raw athletic ability and felt it would translate to the wrestling mat. Last season, before she ever tried the daily double, Hammond met with Wilmes to see if the two-sport attempt was even possible.
The two quickly formed a plan that keeps Scott sharp in both sports.
Normally, Scott will spend an hour or so practicing with one team before moving to the other sport for an hour or so.
For the most part, big wrestling meets trump a regular-season basketball game. Such is the case this weekend when Scott will travel to Kansas City for a tournament and miss a Friday night basketball contest.
Hammond said Scott should not miss too many events leading up to the state tournament. There are few conflicts.
"At the beginning of the season, with a lot of games, it was something every day," Scott said. "Now the last few weeks it's been dialed back some."
Scott has improved her basketball game immensely over the past year. She scored just one point and appeared in three varsity games last season.
This time around, she is a key component at both ends.
"She's changed her game ten-fold," Wilmes said. "It's all the hard work and it's something that she's earned."
Scott tallied 16 points and 10 rebounds, both career highs, in a 46-30 win over Visitation on Dec. 15.
Scott, who wants to be a dentist, said her college future likely lies on the wrestling mat. But first she is focused on winning a state title.
"I want to show I can do better than I did there last year," Scott said.
She also is looking to take the basketball team to the state tournament.
"This girl is so unique," Hammond said. "And you won't find a nicer child."