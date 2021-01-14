Scott juggles demanding schedule to chase championships in two sports for Holt

"He just kept asking me and asking me," Scott recalled. "Got tired of saying no, so I gave it a shot."

Scott was a natural on the mat. She qualified for the state tournament but was slowed by a shoulder injury in one of the last regular season matches. Scott decided go ahead and wrestle in Columbia but lost both of her matches.

That added fuel to her fire. She has been dominant so far this season, crushing one opponent after another.

"This season she's coming out there ready to rock and roll," Hammond said. "What she's doing is so special."

Hammond saw Scott's raw athletic ability and felt it would translate to the wrestling mat. Last season, before she ever tried the daily double, Hammond met with Wilmes to see if the two-sport attempt was even possible.

The two quickly formed a plan that keeps Scott sharp in both sports.

Normally, Scott will spend an hour or so practicing with one team before moving to the other sport for an hour or so.

For the most part, big wrestling meets trump a regular-season basketball game. Such is the case this weekend when Scott will travel to Kansas City for a tournament and miss a Friday night basketball contest.