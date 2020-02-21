Seven area girls wrestlers reach state finals; Holt leads team standings

Autumn Flanigan will get a chance to defend her Missouri girls wrestling state title Saturday after defeating Cameron's Christian Herring in the 120-pound semifinals on Friday night.

Standing in the Troy Buchanan senior's way will be a familiar face.

Flanigan (33-0) will square off with another defending state champion — Hickman's Mary Belle Harrell (28-2) — in the championship match Saturday at Mizzou Arena.

It's the rematch of Flanigan's 10-0 major decision victory Feb. 8 against Harrell in Class 1 District 2 final.

Last season, Flanigan won the 110-pound championship and Harrell won the 121-pound championship.

Flanigan is one of five defending champions from the Metro area seeking a second successive title Saturday. The others include Lafayette sisters Faith Cole (110), a sophomore; and Emma Cole (152), a senior; Holt sophomore Esther Han (142); and De Soto junior Jaycee Foeller (166), last year's inaugural Post-Dispatch All-Metro wrestler of the year.

Faith Cole (30-0) will try to stay to become a two-time state champion when she faces off with another unbeaten wrestler in Excelsior Springs freshman Lilly Brower (22-0) for the 110-pound championship. Cole won the 103-pound championship last season.