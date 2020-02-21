Seven area girls wrestlers reach state finals; Holt leads team standings

Autumn Flanigan will get a chance to defend her Missouri girls wrestling state title Saturday after defeating Cameron's Christian Herring in the 120-pound semifinals on Friday night.
Standing in the Troy Buchanan senior's way will be a familiar face.
Flanigan (33-0) will square off with another defending state champion — Hickman's Mary Belle Harrell (28-2) — in the championship match Saturday at Mizzou Arena.
It's the rematch of Flanigan's 10-0 major decision victory Feb. 8 against Harrell in Class 1 District 2 final.
Last season, Flanigan won the 110-pound championship and Harrell won the 121-pound championship.
Flanigan is one of five defending champions from the Metro area seeking a second successive title Saturday. The others include Lafayette sisters Faith Cole (110), a sophomore; and Emma Cole (152), a senior; Holt sophomore Esther Han (142); and De Soto junior Jaycee Foeller (166), last year's inaugural Post-Dispatch All-Metro wrestler of the year.
Faith Cole (30-0) will try to stay to become a two-time state champion when she faces off with another unbeaten wrestler in Excelsior Springs freshman Lilly Brower (22-0) for the 110-pound championship. Cole won the 103-pound championship last season.
De Soto's Foeller picked up her 81st consecutive victory with a second-round pin in Friday's semifinal round. Foeller (46-0) faces Ste. Genevieve's Kaylee Gross (30-2) in the 166-pound state title match.
Lafayette's Emma Cole (18-2) is looking to join her sister as a two-time state champion when she squares off with Webster Groves' Hannah Jansen (28-2) in the 152-pound championship, which is the only final between area wrestlers. Cole won the 143-pound state championship last season.
Holt's Han is joined by freshman teammate Maria Slaughter in the championship round.
Han (23-1), who won at 136 pounds last season, faces off against Lathrop's Josie Wright (18-1) in the 142-pound final.
Slaughter (29-4) will take on Harrisonville's Nonnie Justice (27-2) in the 125-pound final. Justice was an unbeaten state champion last season at 126 pounds.
Han and Slaughter will be trying to help Holt win a team championship, as well. Holt leads going into the final day of the tournament with 63.5 points.
Harrisonville is second with 59, followed by Lafayette (57.5) and Cameron (50).