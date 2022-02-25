Six area wrestlers advance to semifinals in inaugural Illinois state tournament

The first sanctioned girls wrestling tournament in Illinois brought together wrestlers from 125 schools Friday.

The spectacle and pageantry at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington did not overwhelm wrestlers from the Metro East.

Of the 13 local wrestlers competing, nine remain in the hunt for a medal and six have reached the semifinal round, which is scheduled at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Third- and fifth-place matches begin at 12:15 p.m. Saturday, and championship matches will start at 2 p.m.

Headlining those reaching the semifinals is Belleville East junior and nationally ranked Kiara Ganey (13-0), who earned two pins and will face Plainfield South freshman Keira Enright (10-3) in the 235-pound semifinals.

Edwardsville will send two wrestlers into the semifinal round including undefeated freshman Mackenzie Pratt (11-0), who recorded two first-period pins to advance to the semifinals of the 120-pound division and will face Round Lake freshman Ireland McCain (17-6).

The second period was when everything came together for Edwardsville senior Abby Rhodes, who pinned both Hoffman freshman Abby Ji and Morton senior Karla Topete in the middle stanza. Rhodes (17-8) will face undefeated Plainfield South senior Alexis Janiak (10-0) in a 130-pound semifinal matchup.

Highland freshman August Rottmann earned a 7-5 decision over Lockport junior Kelli Watkins and a second-period pin over Huntley junior Alexandra Strzelecki to advance to the 170-pound semifinals. Rottmann (20-14) will face Hononegah freshman Rose Cassioppi (13-7).

Alton junior Antonia Phillips (18-3) earned a technical fall and a first-period pin to advance to the 140-pound semifinals, where she will face McHenry sophomore Emma Garrett (14-5).

Also, Collinsville freshman Taylor Dawson (18-22) earned two pins to advance to the 125-pound semifinals, where she will face Sherrard sophomore Bri Bynum (15-24).

Three local wrestlers land in bubble match

Edwardsville sophomore Olivia Coll (26-5) lost her first match but rallied to win two consolation bracket matches, both by major decision, to advance to a bubble match to face Montini freshman Kat Bell in the 100-pound division.

Belleville East freshman Alexcia Hardin (9-4) shook off a loss in the quarterfinals and pinned Goreville freshman Molly Merrill in 27 seconds to advance to a 105-pound bubble match where she will face East Peoria sophomore Bailey Lusch.

And Red Bud sophomore Avery Smith (18-14) remained eligible for a medal after a second period pin of Joliet West senior Stejah Allen in the consolation bracket. Smith will face Normal junior Pyper Wood in a bubble match Saturday morning.

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.