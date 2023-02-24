Six wrestlers from six different Metro East schools advanced to the semifinals Friday on the first day of the Illinois girls wrestling state tournament in Bloomington.

That group includes a pair of returning senior state champions in Alton's Antonia Phillips and Belleville East's Kiara Ganey.

Phillips, who last year became Alton's first state wrestling champion when she captured the 140-pound title, advanced to the 145-pound semifinals with a pair of pins.

At 235 pounds, defending champ Ganey recorded a 19-second pin in the first round before moving on after an 11-5 decision against Oak Park-River Forest junior Sarah Epshtein.

The other four semifinalists from the area also enjoyed success last season — Red Bud junior Avery Smith (115), Collinsville sophomore Taylor Dawson (130), Edwardsville sophomore Mackenzie Pratt (140) and Highland sophomore August Rottman (170).

Pratt and Dawson both were runners-up last season while Smith and Rottman each finished third.

Dawson and Pratt pinned both of their opponents Friday. Smith and Rottman both had pins in their opening matches before winning by decision in the quarterfinals.

The tournament resumes with semifinals at 9 a.m. Saturday. Championship matches are scheduled for 2 p.m.