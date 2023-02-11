Holt High senior Maria Slaughter made history Saturday, becoming the Indians’ first four-time district champion in girls wrestling. This is just the fifth year of girls’ wrestling competition in Missouri.

“I came in feeling pretty confident, yeah,’’ Slaughter said after capping a three-fall tournament with a third-period pin of Rock Bridge’s Socorro Rodriguez in the Class 2 District 2 tournament at Holt. “My goal is to win a state championship and the key to that is my confidence. You have to take the mat expecting to win. The more confident I am, the better I tend to wrestle.”

Slaughter (38-6) was a state runner-up at 125 pounds in 2020, took fourth at 137 in 2021 and placed fifth at 149 a year ago. This year, she’s competing at 140.

“In the past, I think I let my nerves get the best of me,’’ Slaughter said. “And because of that, I wrestled sloppy and slow and just wasn’t myself. That experience definitely helps; I know where I made mistakes in the past and hopefully I can put all that behind me and go out and wrestle my best tournament at state this time.”

The Missouri State High School Activities Association wrestling championships will be Feb. 22-25 at Mizzou Arena. The Class 2 girls wrestling portion of the tournament is scheduled for Feb. 24-25.

Slaughter, who hopes to wrestle in college but has yet to decide where, competed as a gymnast growing up. Then her father suggested wrestling.

“When I first started, I didn’t like it,” she said. “But the more I went, the more I started to love it. Over the years, I think my knowledge of the sport and my technique have improved. And getting a chance to have districts here at our school makes it special.”

Slaughter was one of eight Holt wrestlers to earn a trip to state. Also in that group were district champions Lily Steigerwald (27-4), a senior who pinned her way to the championship at 120; sophomore Isabella Winingear (30-15), who pinned her way to the title at 235; and senior Marissa Sanabria, who upped her season’s record to 43-0 by pinning her way to the championship at 130.

Sanabria placed sixth at state as a sophomore and was a fifth-place medalist last year.

The Indians’ Lainey Farrell (31-13) was district runner-up at 155.

Howell Central captures first district title

“We knew that we were coming in against a really good Holt team — we beat them early in the year and they got us in two tournaments late in the season — so we came in here expecting a close one,” Francis Howell Central coach Kurt Kruse said. “They’re a really good team, but we managed to come up with a strong finish here today. We felt like we were bringing in some good wrestlers and that we could put ourselves in a position to do some good things.”

The Spartans finished the two-day event with 203 points to beat Holt (179) for the district championship. Troy (111), Francis Howell (92.5) and Timberland (88) rounded out the top five.

Howell Central had three district champions and four runners-up while qualifying 10 for the state tournament. Leading the way for the Spartans was senior Sophia Miller, who improved to 37-4 on Saturday by beating Francis Howell’s Mailee Copeland 6-0 in the title match at 110.

Miller placed fifth at state to cap her sophomore season.

“Sophia is our first four-year athlete on the girls’ side,’’ Kruse noted. “To see her growth over that time is special. She’s been a great leader for us and we saw that again in this tournament.”

Miller will continue her wrestling next year at Simpson University in Iowa.

“To see how women’s wrestling has grown in just a few years is amazing to me,’’ the senior said. “I grew up doing a little jiu jitsu, but decided to give wrestling a try as a freshman. It hasn’t been easy — it’s a mentally challenging sport — but by committing to it, by working and by grinding, I feel a real love for the sport now.”

Following up on Miller’s victory at 110, Spartans sophomore Kailey Benson (39-4) pinned her way to Saturday’s championship at 115. Benson placed fourth at state last year.

Howell Central also got a district championship from sophomore Makenzie Solis (25-12), who pinned her way to the title at 170.

Also reaching the district title match for Central were junior Stevie Lupo (25-12) at 120, sophomore Nevaeh Smith (29-9) at 130, junior Alanah Brown (28-12) at 190 and freshman Amelia Raziq (15-5) at 235.

“It’s all about growth and consistency,” Kruse said. “We’ve tried to keep getting better, working harder and with better technique and that’s helped us improve as the year’s gone on. As a coaching staff, we work together with the boys and the girls and it’s a model I feel that works well. The kids bought in and we’ve gotten after it.

“With our numbers, hopefully we can go to Columbia and make a little noise.”

Troy sophomore Zoey Haney (33-3) captured the title at 100, following up on two pins with a 5-2 title-match win over Zumwalt South’s Olivia Atkins. The Trojans, who advanced six to state, received runner-up finishes Saturday from junior Sarah Bergholdt (19-5) at 115 and from sophomore Daevanie Stewart (5-11) at 170.

Sophomore Bailey Bridges (32-6) was Howell’s lone district champion; she had a technical fall and two pins to capture the district title at 135. The Vikings got seconds from sophomore Bailey Burbes (32-10) at 105 and from freshman Copeland (10-4) at 110.

Timberland’s Kate Cooper (33-0), the defending state champion at 105, had two first-period pins and a win by injury default to capture Saturday’s title at 105. The Timberwolves’ Mina Himmel (30-10) took second at 145.

For Zumwalt South freshman Jena Gumahin (32-4) won the district title at 125, thanks to three pins. She defeated Liberty’s Lillia Clay for the championship. South’s Olivia Atkins (31-5) was a runner-up at 100.

At 155, Zumwalt North’s Chloe Jones (26-11), a No. 4 seed, took the championship, following up on a pin and an 8-5 victory with a 4-2 decision over Holt’s Ferrell in the title match.

Liberty senior Caroline Ward (42-1) won the title at 190 with a pair of second-period pins. She defeated Howell Central’s Braun for the championship.

Ladue senior Scarlette Maier (36-5) won the district championship at 145, following up on three pins with a 4-2 decision over Timberland’s Himmel in the title match.

Pattonville senior Jasmine Gordon (31-10) qualified as runner-up at 135.