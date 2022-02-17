Summit notches breakthrough girls state tournament victories; Northwest vaults into second place

A Summit female wrestler had never won a state tournament match before sophomore Chaire Perks stepped onto the mat Thursday at Mizzou Arena.

Now three Falcons are soaring into the quarterfinals.

Perks outlasted Lawson senior Brooke Cox 2-1 in the first round of her 115-pound match at the Missouri girls wrestling state tournament Thursday afternoon, sparking a flurry of Falcons’ victories to follow.

Summit freshman Maddie Haynes raised her record to 43-0 with a major decision over Blue Springs junior Mady Banker at 130 pounds, and senior Jaylah Walker collected a first-period pin over Washington senior Shelby Whitacre at 174 pounds.

All three Falcons' state qualifiers advanced to the quarterfinal round, which begins at 11:45 a.m. Friday.

Lafayette also achieved perfection on the opening day of the tournament by sending all four state qualifiers into the quarterfinals, led by three-time unbeaten state champion Faith Cole (110), who won by second period pin.

Lancers freshman Hannah Henderson (100) defeated Timberland sophomore Taylor Reiter by third period pin, while senior Seraphina Blackmon (149) and junior Jayla Jones (174) won their matches with pins in the second period.

Northwest Cedar Hill vaulted ahead of Lafayette into second place in the team standings with impressive performances and comebacks.

Junior captain Lily Shaffrey (141), senior Olivia Buckley (174) and senior Abigail Chandler (194) each pinned their opponents to reach the quarterfinal round.

After losing in the first round, Northwest senior Anna Haas (159) trailed 8-2 in her wrestleback match before rallying for a third-period pin. Senior captain Taylor Accardi (149) trailed 5-0 in her wrestleback match before reversing the tide and securing a first period pin.

Festus also had a stellar first day on the mats by going 3-for-3 in the opening round.

Lee Ann Dobbs (100) defeated Fort Zumwalt North junior Courtnee Hoff in overtime, senior Kirsten Klein (115) improved her record to 28-2 with a first period pin over Mid-Buchanan junior Ariana Hartigan and junior Lauren Mills (130) toughed out a 6-2 decision over Smithville senior Emily Knight to complete a perfect day for the Tigers.

Holt also advanced three wrestlers into the quarterfinals. Senior Reese Compton (115), junior Marissa Sanabria (125) and junior Maria Slaughter (149) all won by pin, with Slaughter needing just 24 seconds to advance to the quarterfinals.

North Point sophomore Cassidy Benwell (120) became the first wrestler for the Grizzlies to win a state tournament match with a third-period pin of Fort Osage sophomore Aroma Marrufo.

Junior Kate Cooper (105) became the first Timberland wrestler to win a match at state after earning a technical fall over Cameron senior Ashley Yamat.

De Soto, Washington, Marquette and Parkway South advanced two wrestlers through to the quarterfinals. Wrestlers who win their quarterfinal matches Friday advance to wrestle in the state semifinals beginning at 5:30 p.m. Friday.