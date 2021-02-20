Third-place matches from girls wrestling sectional deliver dramatic moments

ST. CLAIR — Parkway South sophomore Janiah Jones thought she had made a fatal error.

After climbing back from an eight-point deficit to tie her 127-pound semifinal match Saturday at the St. Clair girls wrestling sectional, Jones let down her guard and got pinned in overtime.

“At that point, I had a lot of self-doubt about what I can and can’t do,” Jones said. “Most people after losing like that would never want to wrestle again.”

Jones not only continued wrestling — she dominated.

She won her wrestleback match 4-0 and then earned the first technical fall of her career to secure her first trip to the state wrestling tournament March 9 in Independence.

“This is just wild. I’m so happy.” Jones said after her victory. “It was really crazy for me to be able to overcome that (loss). For me to come out and do something I didn’t think I was capable of doing is just amazing.”

For state champions like Faith Cole of Lafayette, Hannah Jansen of Webster Groves and Jaycee Foeller of De Soto, the new sectional round of the girls wrestling postseason granted another opportunity to extend their undefeated seasons and exhibit their excellence.