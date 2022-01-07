Timberland’s Cooper joins brother as conference champ; Howell Central wins first GAC girls team title

ST. CHARLES — It has become the Bird-Magic and Evert-Navratilova of girls wrestling.
Timberland junior Kate Cooper and Francis Howell Central junior Sophia Miller have waged epic battles the last two years. In the process, they have made each other better wrestlers.
“We have the best matches and it’s always a back and forth,” Miller said. “She’s great competition. It’s usually whose luck in their favor that determines the winner.”
The rivalry rekindled Friday in the Gateway Athletic Conference Girls Wrestling Tournament at St. Charles High, and it once again lived up to the hype as Cooper won by a second-period pin to capture the 105-pound championship.
Despite the loss, Miller was one of six Francis Howell Central wrestlers to reach the finals as the Spartans won their first GAC girls wrestling championship with 202 points. Washington placed second with 180 points and St. Charles finished third with 161.
The Spartans received championship performances from freshman Kailey Benson (115), who upset Holt senior and two-time GAC champion Reese Compton with a 6-3 decision, and senior Kennedy Eggering (235).
“It’s special,” Francis Howell Central coach Kurt Kruse said. “We didn’t have all the champions we would have loved, but ultimately we had kids that wrestled a great tournament, got points on the back side and we had a solid team effort.”
One of those strong wrestlers was Miller, who advanced to the 105-pound championship match to meet up with a familiar foe.
Cooper took control with a takedown late in the first period, jumped out to a 6-0 lead and withstood several shots by Miller before pinning her midway through the second period.
“We’ve always battled back and forth and she was giving me a run for my money,” Cooper said. “Every time I wrestle her, I feel I get better.”
With the win, Cooper joined four-time GAC boys champion Chance Cooper as the first brother-sister duo to win the prestigious title for Timberland. Chance is a 2015 Timberland graduate and a member of the Post-Dispatch All-Decade third team.
Last season, Miller won the 107-pound GAC championship and entered the postseason undefeated before Cooper pinned her in the second period to win the District 3 title.
“Last year was my first year (wrestling) and no one really knew me, but when I won that match (against Miller), people started to take notice,” Cooper said.
Cooper repeated the feat with a third-period pin of Miller at the Sectional 2 meet, but when the two collided again at the state tournament in an elimination match, Miller earned a second-period pin on her way to a fifth-place medal.
On Friday, Cooper got her revenge.
“I just wanted to show that I’m still there,” Cooper said.
At least one girls wrestler from the Gateway Athletic Conference has captured a state championship each season and there are plenty of candidates this year, starting with a trio from Holt.
Juniors Marissa Sanabria (125) and Maria Slaughter (141) both repeated as GAC champions with impressive victories, but senior Compton lost a chance to be a three-time winner when she was upset by Howell Central freshman Benson at 115 pounds.
Benson withstood numerous attacks from Compton and led 1-0 after two periods.
“This is my first year wrestling and I was really nervous. I just wanted to go out there and do what I could do,” Benson said. “I knew I could get it, but I didn’t know if I could execute. She is really strong.”
Benson caught Compton with a takedown and near fall midway through the third period and held on to win 6-3, inspiring an eruption from her teammates.
“(My teammates) mean a lot to me. Our team has come such a long way this year,” Benson said.
Washington received championship performances from junior Julia Donnelly (110), Kendra Bliss (115) and Annelise Obermark (130).
For Bliss, the success of her Washington teammates brought her to tears.
“These are my family, and when you see your family win, it’s emotional,” Bliss said. “When I see my teammates get what they deserve, it’s extra special.
Other winners included Troy freshman Zoey Haney (100), Francis Howell freshman Bailey Bridges (135), freshman Caelyn Hanff 0f Warrenton (149), Liberty junior Caroline Ward (195) and St. Charles seniors Maegan Hayes (159) and Olivia Schiffer (174).