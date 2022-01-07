Timberland’s Cooper joins brother as conference champ; Howell Central wins first GAC girls team title

One of those strong wrestlers was Miller, who advanced to the 105-pound championship match to meet up with a familiar foe.

Cooper took control with a takedown late in the first period, jumped out to a 6-0 lead and withstood several shots by Miller before pinning her midway through the second period.

“We’ve always battled back and forth and she was giving me a run for my money,” Cooper said. “Every time I wrestle her, I feel I get better.”

With the win, Cooper joined four-time GAC boys champion Chance Cooper as the first brother-sister duo to win the prestigious title for Timberland. Chance is a 2015 Timberland graduate and a member of the Post-Dispatch All-Decade third team.

Last season, Miller won the 107-pound GAC championship and entered the postseason undefeated before Cooper pinned her in the second period to win the District 3 title.

“Last year was my first year (wrestling) and no one really knew me, but when I won that match (against Miller), people started to take notice,” Cooper said.