COLUMBIA, Mo. — Kate Cooper didn't take the money.

The Timberland High senior was offered a tasty bribe of 500 dollars from older brother Chance if she would try out for the wrestling team two years ago at the Wentzville-based school.

"I said, 'OK,' " Kate recalled. "But I immediately enjoyed it so much that I told him he didn't have to give it to me.

"I was having so much fun with it."

That fun continued Saturday.

Kate Cooper completed a magical unbeaten season with a decisive 5-1 win over Liberty-Kansas City freshman Sandy Breeden in the 105-pound title match at the Missouri girls wrestling state championships.

The once-apprehensive Cooper, who finished the season 37-0, claimed her second successive state championship after winning the crown at 105 last winter as well.

Kate immediately thrust two fingers into the air in the direction of Chance just seconds after the triumph at Mizzou Arena.

"He's the reason I'm here," Kate said. "All the credit goes to him."

Kate joins Chance as the first unbeaten sister-brother state title duo in history. Chance won the 195-pound crown in 2015 with a flawless record.

Chance had to work on Kate a little bit to get her into the sport. Kate was a standout soccer player throughout junior high and didn't think much of wrestling.

"She was a princesses back then," Chance said. "And princesses don't wrestle."

But Kate eventually caved in under the sibling pressure.

"Figured I'd give it a shot and see what happens," Kate said.

What happened was a record-setting run.

Cooper compiled a 30-3 mark last season on the way to her initial state crown. She got even better this time around.

Now the sport she initially shunned is sending her to Lindenwood University on a scholarship.

"I never thought it would happen like this," Kate said.

The always-cheerful Cooper scored three points in the second period to break a scoreless tie and take control of the contest.

"I knew it was my last match, so I had to make the most of it," Kate said. "I couldn't lose. That wasn't an option for me. It's a great feeling — I love it."

Cooper is an extremely hard worker with an infectious personality.

"You couldn't ask for a better athlete or a better person," Timberland coach Jesse Freise said. "On and off the mat she makes me smile. She's fallen in love with the sport and that's why she's here today."

Ironically, Kate has now surpassed her brother at the top of the heap in the wrestling household.

"I've got two (state) titles and he's just got one," Kate said.

Holt's Sanabria earns first title

Marissa Sanabria had it all planned out.

Just in case.

The Holt senior envisioned winning a state title in her mind even back in the fall. She could see herself at the top of the podium. The 130-pounder also had a celebration in store.

"Sometimes I don't have all the confidence in the world," Sanabria said. "So I have to keep telling myself, 'I'm the best.' "

Sanabria proved it to herself and the rest of the world Saturday.

The lightning-quick striker capped off a perfect season by winning the 130-pound championship at Mizzou Arena.

Sanabria (47-0) knocked off sophomore Savanna Franklin of Belton 6-1 in the title bout.

The Lindenwood-bound lightweight placed sixth and fifth in her previous state appearances. And she knew exactly what to do seconds after grabbing the title.

"I did a flex and then pointed to my team," Sanabria said. "Then, I lap-dropped my coach."

Blue Jays gold

Washington High junior Kendra Bliss pinned Nixa freshman Addison Harkins in 1 minute and 28 seconds to win the 125-pound championship.

"I just trusted my gut — and it worked," Bliss said.

Bliss (49-3) lost two of three matches at state last season and left Columbia with a sour taste in her mouth.

"I was super-scared," Bliss said. "It was something new for me and it was terrifying. I was livid. I told myself I would never make me feel this way again."

So Bliss worked extra hard to erase that painful memory, which is now a thing of the past.

"My mindset is totally different," Bliss said. "I have confidence in myself and in what I can do. I feel like now, I've worked hard. And I do deserve this."

Bliss felt the lightbulb come on the midway through the season. She spent part of her practice sessions leading up to state by wrestling against boys.

"She wanted to go against the best because she wanted to be the best," Washington coach Parker Neptune said. "She had that mentality that nothing was going to stop her and she's just going to run through everybody."