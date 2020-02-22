Troy's Flanigan caps career with second consecutive state title

Harrell (28-3) won the state championship at 121-pound last season.

The two had faced each other twice before the title match. Flanigan beat her in both meetings, first with an 8-1 decision at the Wonder Woman Tournament at Battle High, and second in a 10-0 decision at the District 2 Tournament earlier this month.

"I just watch out for the throws because she likes to throw," Flanigan said of battling with Harrell.

Flanigan wasn't nervous going into the match, and neither was her coach.

"Her and Belle have wrestled plenty of times and we know she's a dangerous athletic kid and it only takes one time," Nichols said. "If there was time on the clock, there's time to lose. But she just had to execute like she's capable of."

They traded scoreless first periods before Flanigan went on the offensive. Flanigan got a reversal and a three-count near fall to take a commanding 5-0 lead. She then avoided Harrell's throws, gave up an escape and tacking on a third-period pin to dust off her final high school match with a 7-1 victory.

"It's crazy that I'm a senior. It's amazing," said Flanigan, who recently committed to Augsburg University.