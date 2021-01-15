Washington tops Summit to capture Sheri Lance Duals title

FENTON — Washington High senior Allison Meyer loves her role as the on-air talent for her school television show. Senior Mia Reed has a talent for sewing blankets, pillows and stuffed animals.
On Friday, the two seniors showed they also have a gift for wrestling.
Meyer delivered the opening monologue with a first-period pin and Reed stitched up the victory with a pin in the final match as Washington defeated host Summit 48-33 to win first place in the Sheri Lance Duals.
Meyer, who improved her season record to 25-0, experienced heart-wrenching disappointment in the previous two Missouri state wrestling tournaments, both times losing the bubble match that would have qualified her for a place on the podium.
“Falling short of that medal twice is awful and it bothers me,” Meyer said. “There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think about it.”
Those near misses have fueled a quest for greatness this season.
After any tournament or wrestling camp she attends, she opens the Notes app on her phone and types the moves she wants to perfect and any techniques she wants to improve.
“I’ll label the date, where I’m at and what I want to work on,” Meyer said. “Then I come back with Coach (Josh) Ohm and we’ll just go down the list and rework everything that I like or that I get stuck in.”
On Friday, she continued her stellar season, but not without nervous moments. During a round-robin match with Parkway South’s Nadia Middendorf, Meyer entered the third period tied 6-6.
It was the most points she had surrendered in a match this season.
“It was a little nerve-wracking and a little unsettling, but I still knew that I was fine,” Meyer said.
Meyer took control in the final period, outscoring Middendorf 12-0 to earn a major decision. Still, it was the only match for Meyer that has progressed the entire six minutes this season.
“A lot of wrestlers undervalue matches that go that length but wrestling those longer matches will help me at state,” Meyer said. “It’s awful while you’re doing it because you’re absolutely dying, but when you come off the mat, there’s no better feeling.”
Ohm said he was impressed with how Meyer responded to being pushed to the limit.
“We try to convince her that she’s prepared, but she hasn’t really been tested,” Ohm said. “It was good for her to understand that she is where we think she is. She just needs to trust her training and realize that she’s at a different level than she was last year.”
In the opening match of the championship round, Meyer led Chaire Perks of Summit 5-1, then turned her and recorded a first period pin.
Claire Doering recorded a third period pin at 122 to give Washington a 12-0 advantage before Summit made its move.
A 7-4 decision by Addie Wilhelm at 127 pounds and pins by Jaylah Walker (159), Sheri Owens (174) and Emily Droppelman (235) gave Summit the lead with three weight classes remaining.
But a pin by Julia Donnelly at 102 gave Washington a narrow 36-33 lead, and after a forfeit at 107, it was time for Reed to piece together another excellent performance culminating in a first period pin of Maya Abraham.
A two-time state qualifier, Reed placed fourth at state at 110 pounds last season, and is hoping to ascend the podium even farther this season.
“I’m confident, I’m perfecting my moves and I’m also trying to expand. I have moves that have been sharp and strong, but I also need backup moves in case those don’t work for me,” Reed said.
Reed, who is committed to Missouri Baptist as a track athlete, has 105 wins in her wrestling career. This season, she is taking great pride in helping along her younger, inexperienced teammates.
“If I see mistakes that they make, I help them, and if they see mistakes that I make, they help me. It’s that ability to work together that is going to get us really far this season.”
And with the leadership of Meyer and Reed and the continued development of the young Washington wrestlers, the Blue Jays are looking to produce impressive individual and team results in the months ahead.
“When our hammers aren’t firing, we have other girls who can pick up the slack and that balance is what we need to be a good team and to keep wrestling in March,” Ohm said.