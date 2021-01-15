Washington tops Summit to capture Sheri Lance Duals title

On Friday, she continued her stellar season, but not without nervous moments. During a round-robin match with Parkway South’s Nadia Middendorf, Meyer entered the third period tied 6-6.

It was the most points she had surrendered in a match this season.

“It was a little nerve-wracking and a little unsettling, but I still knew that I was fine,” Meyer said.

Meyer took control in the final period, outscoring Middendorf 12-0 to earn a major decision. Still, it was the only match for Meyer that has progressed the entire six minutes this season.

“A lot of wrestlers undervalue matches that go that length but wrestling those longer matches will help me at state,” Meyer said. “It’s awful while you’re doing it because you’re absolutely dying, but when you come off the mat, there’s no better feeling.”

Ohm said he was impressed with how Meyer responded to being pushed to the limit.

“We try to convince her that she’s prepared, but she hasn’t really been tested,” Ohm said. “It was good for her to understand that she is where we think she is. She just needs to trust her training and realize that she’s at a different level than she was last year.”