Wrestling is no laughing matter for Parkway South's Jones

Greg Mattison entered salesman mode.
Girls wrestling in Missouri was still in its infancy when Mattison printed and distributed flyers with the hope of drumming up interest in his Parkway South program.
He handed one to Janiah Jones, then a freshman.
“I thought, ‘What is he doing? He doesn’t know girls don’t wrestle?’ ” Jones said. “I took the flyer so I could show my mom and we could laugh about it over dinner.”
Jones and her mother had a laugh, but on the day of wrestling tryouts, Jones dawdled too long after the conclusion of the school day, and when she eventually exited the building, her bus already had departed.
She knew her mother would not find this development nearly as funny.
Jones searched for a valid reason for staying after school. She found the flyer and found her way to the Parkway South wrestling room.
“I haven’t been able to step out of it since,” Jones said. “It’s probably the best decision I’ve ever made.”
Jones, now a junior, finished second Friday in the Sherri Lance Invitational at Summit and is the state's No. 3-ranked wrestler in Missouri in the 135-pound weight class.
She has captured three tournament titles this season and also earned a second-place finish in the highly competitive Fred Ross Invitational at Lafayette.
“When she started (as a freshman), she was just a raw athlete and won on physicality and athleticism, but then she added some technique and started to put it all together,” Mattison said.
After failing to qualify for the state meet as a freshman, Jones went 28-5 as a sophomore and survived a roller-coaster postseason to qualify for state.
In a sectional semifinal, Jones rallied from an eight-point deficit in the third period to force overtime but was pinned in the extra session by Isabel Basler of St. Genevieve. Jones quickly recovered to win two consolation bracket matches and advanced to the state tournament for the first time.
Jones lost her state debut to Mateja Wilson of Odessa and again had to serpentine through a consolation bracket. Jones survived an ultimate tiebreaker to defeat Chase Kiel of Staley 1-0 and then battled to a 3-1 decision over current Central Methodist University wrestler McKenna Deckelman to earn a sixth-place medal at 127 pounds.
“Honestly, if you were to tell me before high school that I was going to be a state placer in wrestling, I probably would have had to go to the hospital for side-splitting laughter,” Jones said.
Wrestling is no longer a laughing matter for Jones, who this summer attended wrestling camps at Purler Academy, joined Valkyrie Girls Wrestling Club and entered offseason competitions, including the Missouri USA Freestyle State Tournament, where she placed fourth.
“After I placed at state, I realized that I have a lot of potential — more than I ever thought I did,” Jones said. “It definitely made me want to see how far I actually could go.”
Now a junior, Jones has focused her energy on developing her mental approach, which includes a willingness to place herself in difficult situations and developing the confidence to escape.
“I usually try to stay in three positions of where I want to be, but now I’m okay with being in positions that aren’t what I’m used to,” Jones said. “I don’t always push myself to be there, but my coaches have made me aware that it’s OK to be outside my comfort zone.”
Also helping Jones in the Parkway South wrestling room is her training partner, junior Nadia Middendorf, who placed sixth at the state meet last season at 117 pounds.
Their complete contrast in styles helps both wrestlers prepare for situations they may not encounter until the state meet.
“She sits and assesses what’s going on and I usually just dive headfirst,” Jones said. “We’re a perfect duo. We’re like sushi and rice.”
And as the season rolls on, Jones continues to develop the mental side of her craft, which includes journaling thoughts that arise during practices or matches.
“I’ve learned to write down quotes from my coaches. ‘Fatigue makes a coward of us all’ has been a push start for me,” Jones said.
But the original push start may have occurred when her bus driver did not wait around for her on the first day of tryouts — a moment she looks upon with fondness.
“This is why I’m always late to things. There is always something positive that comes from it,” Jones said with a laugh. “I’ve learned to take gratitude in what I’m able to do and what I’m able to have.”
And with that gratitude comes an insatiable desire to be the best wrestler she can be.
“I just want to have the drive of a champion, the mentality of a champion and the body of a champion,” Jones said.