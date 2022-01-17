Wrestling is no laughing matter for Parkway South's Jones

Wrestling is no longer a laughing matter for Jones, who this summer attended wrestling camps at Purler Academy, joined Valkyrie Girls Wrestling Club and entered offseason competitions, including the Missouri USA Freestyle State Tournament, where she placed fourth.

“After I placed at state, I realized that I have a lot of potential — more than I ever thought I did,” Jones said. “It definitely made me want to see how far I actually could go.”

Now a junior, Jones has focused her energy on developing her mental approach, which includes a willingness to place herself in difficult situations and developing the confidence to escape.

“I usually try to stay in three positions of where I want to be, but now I’m okay with being in positions that aren’t what I’m used to,” Jones said. “I don’t always push myself to be there, but my coaches have made me aware that it’s OK to be outside my comfort zone.”

Also helping Jones in the Parkway South wrestling room is her training partner, junior Nadia Middendorf, who placed sixth at the state meet last season at 117 pounds.

Their complete contrast in styles helps both wrestlers prepare for situations they may not encounter until the state meet.